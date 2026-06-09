Claude Fable 5: Anthropic Opens Most Powerful AI Model to Public With New Safety Guardrails

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has opened access to its most advanced AI model yet, making the system available to the general public while introducing a series of safeguards designed to limit misuse in sensitive areas such as cybersecurity and biological research. The move marks a significant shift for the company, which had previously restricted access to the model because of concerns about its powerful capabilities.

Anthropic announced the public rollout of Claude Fable 5, a member of its new "Mythos-class" family of AI models. The model was initially available only to a limited group of organizations through a controlled testing program after the company determined that its advanced capabilities warranted additional scrutiny before a broader release. Claude AI Expands Enterprise Push As Anthropic Unveils New Models and Prepares for IPO.

Anthropic Launches Claude Fable 5

Introducing Claude Fable 5: a Mythos-class model that we’ve made safe for general use. Its capabilities exceed those of any model we’ve ever made generally available. pic.twitter.com/2AvmEjHIX8 — Claude (@claudeai) June 9, 2026

The company said the latest version represents its most powerful publicly available AI system, offering significant improvements in software engineering, analytical reasoning, visual understanding and the ability to handle complex, long-duration tasks. ChatGPT Revamped Version: OpenAI Set to Transform Flagship AI Chatbot into 'Super App'.

Safeguards Introduced to Address Security Risks

Anthropic's decision to release the model publicly comes with a range of safety measures intended to prevent misuse. According to the company, the system automatically redirects certain high-risk requests to a less capable model when users seek assistance related to areas such as software vulnerabilities, cyberattacks or other potentially dangerous activities.

The safeguards were developed following extensive internal testing, external evaluations and adversarial "red-team" exercises designed to identify potential vulnerabilities before deployment. Anthropic executives said the model underwent rigorous assessment to ensure it could be used safely by a broader audience.

Concerns Emerged Over Advanced Cybersecurity Capabilities

The public release follows months of debate within the technology industry over the implications of increasingly capable AI systems. Earlier versions of the Mythos model drew attention because of their ability to identify software vulnerabilities and assist with advanced cybersecurity tasks, prompting concerns among policymakers and security experts.

Anthropic previously limited access to the technology through its Project Glasswing initiative, which provided select organizations, including government and critical infrastructure partners, with controlled access to the model for security-related purposes.

Trusted Access Program Planned

While the newly released model is available to the public, Anthropic said it plans to continue offering more advanced versions through a separate trusted-access framework. The program is intended to provide vetted organizations with broader capabilities while maintaining oversight over potentially sensitive applications.

The company has not announced a timeline for expanding that program but indicated that access will be granted gradually based on safety and security considerations.

Growing Focus on AI Safety

The launch highlights the broader challenge facing AI developers as they seek to balance innovation with safety. As AI models become increasingly capable, companies are under growing pressure from governments, researchers and industry groups to demonstrate that adequate safeguards are in place before powerful systems are deployed at scale.

Anthropic has positioned safety as a core part of its development strategy and has previously introduced frameworks designed to evaluate and manage risks associated with advanced AI systems. The public release of Claude Fable 5 reflects the company's belief that sufficient protections are now in place to make the technology widely available while reducing the risk of misuse.

Industry Implications

The decision is expected to influence how other leading AI developers approach the release of increasingly powerful models. Analysts say the introduction of strong guardrails, combined with selective access programs for higher-risk capabilities, could become a common model for balancing public availability with security concerns.

As competition among AI companies intensifies, the release of Anthropic's most advanced public model underscores the industry's ongoing effort to expand access to cutting-edge technology while addressing concerns about safety, security and responsible deployment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).