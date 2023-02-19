New Delhi, February 19: The decision by Twitter CEO Elon Musk to no longer allow non-Blue users to use text messages as a two-factor authentication (2FA) method after March 20 has not gone well with a vast majority of users.

After March 20, non-Blue accounts with text or SMS-based 2FA still enabled "will have it disabled." Currently, the platform offers three methods of 2FA - text message, authentication app and security key. Twitter Files: Elon Musk Claims Thousands of Moderation Requests From US Government.

Musk tweeted on Sunday: "Use of free authentication apps for 2FA will remain free and are much more secure than SMS". However, his decision angered the users who think the new move will strip them from a more secure Twitter experience.

"As a cybersecurity expert, this is dangerous and I will be leaving Twitter tonight," posted Travis Allen. "If SMS 2FA is so insecure, why are you still offering it as a paid feature?" asked Jerry Avenaim, a celebrity portrait photographer.

The company has said that it "encourages" non-Blue users to "consider using an authentication app or security key method instead." "These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure," it added. Twitter To Limit SMS Two-Factor Authentication Method to Blue Users After March 20.

Twitter will charge Rs 650 per month for its Blue service with verification on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India. In December last year, the micro-blogging platform relaunched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month globally.

Moreover, Blue subscribers in the US can create long tweets of up to 4,000 characters. Blue users will also see 50 per cent fewer ads in their home timeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2023 01:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).