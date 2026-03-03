Mumbai, March 3: Elon Musk’s social media platform X and his artificial intelligence venture xAI are preparing to fully repay approximately USD 17.5 billion in outstanding debt. The move, reported by Bloomberg News on Monday, indicates a significant restructuring of the financial obligations tied to the billionaire's technology empire following a series of high-profile corporate acquisitions.

Morgan Stanley, which manages the debt for both entities, has reportedly begun informing lenders of the plan to clear the balances in full. This includes the redemption of USD 3 billion in high-yield bonds issued by xAI, which are expected to be paid back at a premium of about 1.17 on the dollar. This surcharge compensates investors for the interest income they would have earned had the debt remained outstanding for its original term. SpaceX and xAI Integration: Elon Musk Unifies Empire in USD 1.25 Trillion Merger To Launch ‘Orbital Data Centres’ in Space.

xAI and SpaceX Consolidation and Capital Strategy

The decision to settle these liabilities follows the acquisition of xAI by SpaceX in February 2024. That deal valued the AI startup at USD 250 billion and provided the aerospace company with the necessary authority to overhaul the capital structure of Musk’s AI interests. The repayment is seen as a strategic move to clean up balance sheets ahead of a planned initial public offering for SpaceX later this year.

The debt profile of these companies is a mix of long-standing obligations and more recent financing. Much of the burden stems from xAI’s acquisition of X in 2025, which saw the AI firm inherit USD 12 billion of the social media platform’s existing debt. Since then, xAI has secured additional capital, including a USD 5 billion debt package led by Morgan Stanley and a USD 20 billion Series E funding round completed in January.

Path to Financial Independence

While the specific source of the capital for the USD 17.5 billion repayment has not been officially disclosed, the recent influx of private funding and the SpaceX merger have significantly bolstered the liquidity of the Musk-led firms. Analysts suggest that the early repayment reflects a desire to reduce interest expenses and simplify the corporate structure before SpaceX transitions into a public entity. Elon Musk's xAI Partners With Polymarket To Blend Market Prediction With X Data and Grok Analysis, Says More Integrations Coming Soon.

Neither X nor xAI responded to requests for comment regarding the timing of the payments. Morgan Stanley also declined to comment on the matter. The repayment marks a pivotal moment for X, which has faced intense scrutiny over its financial health and debt servicing capabilities since Musk’s original purchase of the platform formerly known as Twitter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).