Elon Musk's X Lures Meta Employees With 'Snack' Perks Following Layoffs and Low Morale

X has launched a targeted recruitment campaign aimed at Meta employees, leveraging the ongoing internal instability and declining morale at the social media giant. Amidst Meta’s aggressive transition toward artificial intelligence, X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, has publicly invited engineers and data scientists to join the platform, even promising to match or surpass existing employee benefits.

Recruitment Strategy Amid Meta’s AI Pivot

In a series of posts on the platform, Bier encouraged interested candidates to apply to xAI’s engineering job board, playfully instructing applicants to mention "snacks" as a referral keyword. While the pitch is presented with a light-hearted tone, it highlights the intensifying competition for elite engineering talent within the AI sector. X is positioning itself as a direct alternative for those disillusioned by recent corporate shifts at Meta. Meta Staff Morale Hits Record Lows: CTO Andrew Bosworth Acknowledges Strain Following 8,000 Layoffs and Controversial AI Pivot.

The recruitment drive follows a tumultuous period at Meta, marked by the layoff of approximately 8,000 employees in May 2026. This headcount reduction was accompanied by a massive internal restructuring, which saw over 6,500 engineers and product managers reassigned to dedicated AI projects.

Addressing Internal Morale Concerns

Reports indicate that internal sentiment at Meta has reached a significant low, with some staff describing their reassignment to AI task forces as being "drafted." Employees have also expressed frustration regarding mandatory data labelling roles and recent initiatives involving the monitoring of mouse movements and keystrokes to refine AI models. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has publicly acknowledged these concerns, stating that the company is prioritising efforts to "rekindle the best of the culture" and improve the workplace experience for its technical staff. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

As Meta attempts to stabilise its workforce and rebuild employee trust, industry rivals like X are actively monitoring the situation to secure experienced talent. By offering a competitive environment for those unsettled by Meta's sweeping changes, X aims to bolster its own AI development capabilities as the race for innovation continues to reshape the technology landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).