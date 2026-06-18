Meta Staff Morale Hits Record Lows: CTO Andrew Bosworth Acknowledges Strain Following 8,000 Layoffs and Controversial AI Pivot

Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth has publicly acknowledged that employee morale at the company is currently nearing its lowest point in his two-decade tenure. This rare admission follows a period of significant internal turbulence, marked by the layoff of approximately 8,000 employees in May 2026 and a sweeping organisational restructuring designed to accelerate the company’s transition into an artificial intelligence-first enterprise.

Impact of AI-Driven Restructuring

The internal strain stems largely from the formation of a new Applied AI division, which saw approximately 6,500 engineers and product managers reassigned to projects focused on generative AI models. Many employees reportedly felt "drafted" into these new roles, with some expressing frustration over repetitive data-labelling tasks and a perceived lack of meaningful work. Tech Layoffs 2026: Industry Records 1,18,312 Job Cuts Across 183 Companies Amidst AI Transition.

Bosworth, speaking during an internal "Tuesdays with Boz" session on 2 June, admitted that leadership had handled the rollout of these changes poorly. He conceded that the company did an "atrocious" job of explaining the vision for the AI division and failed to provide employees with sufficient clarity regarding their career trajectories and future stability.

Leadership Acknowledges Mistakes

The restructuring efforts, which were intended to fund the most ambitious AI investment in the company’s history, have left many long-term staff feeling unsettled. Bosworth noted that the rapid changes in strategy and the recurring boom-and-bust cycles of hiring and firing had undermined the trust employees placed in the organisation. Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market.

In response to the growing dissatisfaction, Meta leadership has begun implementing corrective measures. These include plans to limit managers to approximately 20 direct reports to improve support, reducing the frequency of manager changes during reorganisations, and granting staff greater agency to apply for internal roles that align with their interests.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).