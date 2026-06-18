Google Wear OS 7 Released for Pixel Watch Models; Check Key Features

Google is ushering in a new era of smartwatch functionality with the official rollout of Wear OS 7, now available for compatible Pixel Watch models. Launched on June 16, 2026, this significant update promises to transform the user experience with smarter features, tighter ecosystem integration, and noticeable improvements to battery performance. The update is concurrently rolling out alongside the stable release of Android 17 for eligible Pixel devices.

The Wear OS 7 update is compatible with the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Watch 3, and the recently launched Pixel Watch 4, ensuring that Google's latest wearable innovations reach a broad base of its smartwatch users. Users can expect a phased rollout, with the update appearing on devices starting June 16. iPhone Air 2 To Be Released in Spring 2027; Know What Changes To Expect.

Key Features of Wear OS 7

Google has packed Wear OS 7 with enhancements aimed at improving daily utility and connectivity:

Live Updates: This much-anticipated feature brings real-time, glanceable information directly to your wrist. Users can now effortlessly track sports scores, monitor food delivery progress, and keep tabs on workout statistics without needing to constantly open dedicated applications.

This much-anticipated feature brings real-time, glanceable information directly to your wrist. Users can now effortlessly track sports scores, monitor food delivery progress, and keep tabs on workout statistics without needing to constantly open dedicated applications. Enhanced Multi-Device Control: Wear OS 7 is built from the ground up to offer improved synergy with other connected devices. This includes seamless control over earbuds, smart home speakers, and the ability to switch audio playback between devices directly from your watch. Furthermore, it lays the groundwork for integration with Google's forthcoming intelligent eyewear, allowing users to preview photos captured with smartglasses directly on their smartwatch.

Wear OS 7 is built from the ground up to offer improved synergy with other connected devices. This includes seamless control over earbuds, smart home speakers, and the ability to switch audio playback between devices directly from your watch. Furthermore, it lays the groundwork for integration with Google's forthcoming intelligent eyewear, allowing users to preview photos captured with smartglasses directly on their smartwatch. Gemini Intelligence Integration: While not immediately available at launch, Google has confirmed that advanced Gemini Intelligence features will arrive on select Wear OS 7 devices later this year. These AI-powered capabilities include “Create My Widget,” enabling users to verbally explain and generate custom dashboards, and “Personal Intelligence” for deeper integration with Google apps like Gmail and Messages, alongside multi-step app automation.

While not immediately available at launch, Google has confirmed that advanced Gemini Intelligence features will arrive on select Wear OS 7 devices later this year. These AI-powered capabilities include “Create My Widget,” enabling users to verbally explain and generate custom dashboards, and “Personal Intelligence” for deeper integration with Google apps like Gmail and Messages, alongside multi-step app automation. Battery Life Improvements: Google claims significant system-level power optimizations with Wear OS 7, leading to an estimated battery life improvement of up to 10% compared to Wear OS 6. This enhancement aims to provide a more reliable all-day user experience, catering to the growing trend of consistent smartwatch usage.

Google claims significant system-level power optimizations with Wear OS 7, leading to an estimated battery life improvement of up to 10% compared to Wear OS 6. This enhancement aims to provide a more reliable all-day user experience, catering to the growing trend of consistent smartwatch usage. Emergency Sharing & Safety Features: Wear OS 7 deeply integrates Emergency Sharing with critical safety features such as Loss of Pulse, Car Crash, and Fall Detection. This ensures that emergency contacts are automatically notified when severe incidents are detected on a paired Pixel Phone or Watch.

Wear OS 7 deeply integrates Emergency Sharing with critical safety features such as Loss of Pulse, Car Crash, and Fall Detection. This ensures that emergency contacts are automatically notified when severe incidents are detected on a paired Pixel Phone or Watch. Remote Media Routing: The update introduces Remote Media Routing into the system media player, allowing users to manage audio and video output devices from their paired Android phone directly using their Wear OS watch. This simplifies switching between Google Cast devices, Bluetooth headphones, and other smart displays or speakers.

The update introduces Remote Media Routing into the system media player, allowing users to manage audio and video output devices from their paired Android phone directly using their Wear OS watch. This simplifies switching between Google Cast devices, Bluetooth headphones, and other smart displays or speakers. UI Enhancements: The update also brings minor but impactful UI changes, including a more robust and accurate 'Raise to Talk' activation on the Pixel Watch 4, and updated Wear Contacts with a three-button layout in Messages and improved search methods. ChatGPT Can Be Used to Create S*xualised, Violent Images Through Prompt Engineering, Cybersecurity Researchers Reveal.

Android 17 Stable Release

The Wear OS 7 rollout coincides with the stable release of Android 17, codenamed "Cinnamon Bun," which became available for Pixel 6 and later devices on June 16, 2026. Android 17 introduces features like App Bubbles for enhanced multitasking, Screen Reactions for content creators, robust biometric protections for lost phones, and stricter one-time location permissions. The synergy between the new Android and Wear OS versions highlights Google's ongoing efforts to create a more unified and intelligent device ecosystem.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).