Honor X80 Pro Max Scheduled To Launch on June 22; Check Specifications and Features
Honor has announced the X80 Pro Max, set to launch on June 22, 2026, as the first Pro Max model in its X series. The smartphone features an enormous 11,000mAh battery, rugged design and 50MP camera. The launch follows a milestone of 130 million global X-series sales, targeting budget-conscious buyers.
Honor has officially scheduled the launch of its latest smartphone, the X80 Pro Max, for 22 June 2026. The device is set to debut as the brand's first ever "Pro Max" model within its X series, promising a combination of high-capacity power hardware and durable design features at a budget-friendly price point.
This announcement coincides with a significant milestone for the company, as Honor recently confirmed that the X series has reached 130 million units in total global sales. The upcoming release aims to build on this success by introducing a handset that prioritises extreme battery life and robust build quality, positioning itself as a standout option in the competitive mid-range market.
Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications and Features
The Honor X80 Pro Max is distinguished primarily by its inclusion of an 11,000mAh battery, marking it as the largest power cell ever implemented by the company in a smartphone. The device features a rugged leather back panel and is expected to be available in two distinct colour variants: a bright red model with a golden camera ring and a dual-toned white and orange version featuring a silver rim. The rear camera module hosts a single lens with an LED flash, framed within a design reminiscent of the Mate 70, with the engraving "Matrix 50MP X SERIES" present on the lens plate. Furthermore, Honor has committed to providing a gold-labeled anti-fall screen replacement service free of charge to enhance the handset's long-term value.
Honor X80 Pro Max Price and Availability
The official launch event for the Honor X80 Pro Max is scheduled for 22 June 2026, at 19:00. While specific regional pricing details have not yet been disclosed, Honor has positioned the device as an "ultimate budget-friendly" product. Further information regarding additional hardware specifications and international availability is expected to be revealed during the formal product unveiling next week.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).