iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Features and Specifications; Check All

Apple is preparing for the highly anticipated launch of its next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is expected to arrive in September 2026. As the company continues to finalise its latest hardware, industry reports suggest the device will maintain Apple’s premium market position while introducing refined capabilities designed to enhance the overall user experience.

The upcoming model is expected to feature a sophisticated design language that builds upon the aesthetic foundations of its predecessors while incorporating significant internal advancements. These upgrades are anticipated to focus on elevating the device's core performance, camera versatility, and battery management, ensuring the smartphone remains at the forefront of the competitive premium mobile market. iPhone 18 Pro Max Chip, Design, Colours and Camera Details Leaked.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications and Features

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by the new A20 Pro chipset, which is reportedly manufactured using TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology for superior efficiency. The handset will likely retain a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED display with ProMotion support and a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside a smaller Dynamic Island that may incorporate under-display Face ID components. The camera system is tipped to feature three 48-megapixel sensors for wide, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto photography, including a new variable aperture on the primary sensor and an improved 24-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. Additionally, the device is expected to house a battery capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, while running on iOS 27, which will introduce enhanced Siri functionality supported by deeper on-device artificial intelligence. iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs, India Prices and Launch Details.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

While Apple has yet to officially confirm regional pricing, industry analysts anticipate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will launch with a starting price of approximately INR 149,900 for the base 256GB storage configuration. Although final costs will remain subject to variables such as import duties and currency fluctuations, current reports indicate that the company is unlikely to make significant changes to the starting price compared to the current-generation flagship model.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).