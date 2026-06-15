Oppo Find X10 Pro Leaks: Check Expected Specifications Features of Upcoming OPPO Flagship Smartphone

Detailed leaks have emerged concerning the upcoming Oppo Find X10 Pro, offering an early glimpse into the hardware strategy for the company’s next premium flagship. As the smartphone industry continues to evolve, these preliminary details suggest that Oppo is prioritising a significant overhaul of its imaging capabilities and internal power capacity for its upcoming high-end release.

The device is expected to arrive with a refined design language featuring ultra-slim bezels and a high-efficiency display substrate, signalling a focus on both aesthetic appeal and practical performance. These anticipated upgrades follow a trajectory of consistent hardware improvement for the Find X series, as the manufacturer looks to integrate next-generation processing power and enhanced environmental durability ratings to maintain its competitive edge. iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Features and Specifications; Check All Here.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Specifications and Features

The Oppo Find X10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution, utilising a new-generation Tianma substrate. Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by the upcoming 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. The camera array is reportedly led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPC primary sensor (approximate 1/1.3-inch size), paired with a secondary 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 3-megapixel multispectral sensor. The phone is also slated to include an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and support for both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Powering the package is an 8,000mAh-class battery, which is expected to support wireless charging. iPhone 18 Pro Max Chip, Design, Colours and Camera Details Leaked.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Price in India

While specific details regarding the official retail cost for the Indian market have not been disclosed, industry analysts anticipate that the Oppo Find X10 Pro will launch within the premium flagship segment. Given the hardware specifications and the typical positioning of the Find X series, potential buyers should expect pricing to reflect its high-end status upon its eventual domestic release

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).