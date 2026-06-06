Infinix has officially launched the Note Edge JBL Edition in India, a limited-run smartphone tailored specifically for audiophiles and entertainment enthusiasts. This exclusive device arrives in a vibrant Solar Orange finish, with the company confirming that production is strictly restricted to 5,000 units to maintain its collector’s appeal.

The handset stands out for its integrated audio enhancements and a striking design that draws inspiration from retro-tech culture. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the device includes a bundled external accessory designed to offer a comprehensive portable cinematic experience, positioning it as a distinct offering within the mid-range smartphone segment. Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features; Everything to Expect Before June 16 Launch.

Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition is powered by India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor, facilitating 90FPS gaming and smooth multitasking. It sports a 1.5K AMOLED 3D curved display that is marketed as the slimmest in its category, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. For audio, the device features a dual stereo speaker system professionally engineered by JBL with Hi-Res Audio certification. The phone is equipped with a substantial 6,500mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging and carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the retail box includes an exclusive MagPower Speaker worth 3,999 INR. The device is configured with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Tecno Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition Price in India

The Infinix Note Edge JBL Edition is priced at 24,999 INR, a figure that includes applicable bank offers. The smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively through the e-commerce platform Flipkart, with sales scheduled to commence on 11 June 2026. Given the limited production run, interested buyers are advised to monitor the platform closely upon the release date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Infinix Mobile India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).