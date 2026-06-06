Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features; Everything to Expect Before June 16 Launch

Redmi is gearing up to introduce its new performance-centric 'Turbo' smartphone series to the Indian market, with the Redmi Turbo 5 officially confirmed for a launch on June 16, 2026. The company has teased the device as its "fastest Redmi ever," aiming to capture the attention of mobile gamers and power users seeking flagship-level performance in the upper mid-range segment.

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be available for purchase through Amazon India and the Xiaomi online store following its launch. Ahead of the official unveiling, Redmi has already confirmed several key specifications and the design, building significant anticipation for its arrival. Tecno Pova 8 5G India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi Turbo 5 Performance and Display Highlights

At the core of the Redmi Turbo 5 lies the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, a chipset designed for high-end performance and improved efficiency in demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking. This powerful SoC is reportedly capable of achieving an AnTuTu score exceeding 2.3 million points. To keep thermals in check during intense usage, the device will incorporate 3D Ice-Loop Cooling technology.

In terms of visuals, the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant colors and crisp details. Rumours suggest an expected resolution of 1268x2756 pixels, a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz, and an impressive peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, along with expected support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Redmi Turbo 5 Battery, Camera, and Other Features

One of the most highlighted features of the Redmi Turbo 5 is its colossal 7,560mAh battery, touted as the largest ever on a Redmi phone. This massive battery capacity is complemented by 100W wired fast charging support, with the charger included in the box, promising rapid power-ups. The device is also expected to offer 27W reverse wired charging.

For photography, the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to sport a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, with sources suggesting a Sony LYT-600 with OIS, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Selfies and video calls are expected to be handled by a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Additional expected specifications include up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage, with some reports suggesting up to 24GB total RAM (including virtual RAM) and a 12GB LPDDR5x RAM variant specifically mentioned. The smartphone is confirmed to run on Android 16 with Xiaomi's HyperOS layered on top, and is expected to offer three years of OS updates. Furthermore, the Redmi Turbo 5 is confirmed to boast robust durability with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The design will feature a glass back and a metal frame. Samsung Galaxy A27 and Redmi 17 4G Clear Key Certifications, India Launch Imminent.

Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Availability

The Redmi Turbo 5 will launch in India in three confirmed colour options: White, Green, and Black. While specific pricing for India is yet to be officially announced, Xiaomi has confirmed the device will be priced under Rs 50,000. Industry expectations suggest the device could be priced around Rs 29,999 for the base model, potentially ranging up to Rs 34,999 for higher variants, with some reports also indicating a potential base model price of Rs 24,999 for an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. These specific figures remain unconfirmed for the Indian market. Official pricing and variant details will be unveiled during the launch event on June 16.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 04:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).