San Francisco, June 7: Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, in a tweet, shared the development, claiming that the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline. Instagram Story Glitch? Meta-Owned App's Story Icon Size Suddenly Gets Huge, Users React on Twitter.

According to the screenshots he shared, the chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users could have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

"Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities," Paluzzi tweeted on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear exactly when or whether Instagram will roll out this feature.

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is creating a new "top-level" product team which will be "focused" on generative artificial intelligence.

"We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that will likely be launched by the end of June. Google Chat on Web Gets Smart Compose Feature: Users To Get Predictive Suggestions on Web and Desktop.

The Twitter-like platform, "Instagram's new text-based app for conversations" is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

