Santa Clara, March 18: Lip-Bu Tan became the new Intel CEO and sent his first memo to the employees, showing optimism in the workforce and the company's ability to achieve growth and become the leading name in the industry. However, the new reports suggested that the latest Intel CEO may continue the layoffs strategy from where former CEO Pat Gelsinger left off. Intel has been in a difficult situation in terms of financial performance and competition from NVIDIA and AMD.

Intel, like Apple, has been slow to adopt AI (artificial intelligence) and incorporate it into its business. Therefore, it is significantly losing its market compared to other companies. The chip-making business has become difficult as companies like NVIDIA have introduced products integrating AI. Reports said that layoffs at Intel would be announced soon to let the company streamline its operations and improve overall performance. Audi Layoffs: German Automobile Giant To Cut 7,500 Jobs Amid Intense Competition, Slow EV Shift and Weak Sales, Volkswagen Layoffs Affect 48,000 So Far.

The reports said the tech giant would initiate job cuts affecting middle management roles. The upcoming Intel layoffs round may help the company improve decision-making. The reports said that during a meeting with employees, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said that there would be "tough decisions" ahead, likely hinting at reducing unnecessary roles amid concerns related to increasing efficiency, agility, and the company's competitiveness.

The tech layoffs from Intel will be a part of restructuring efforts by CEO Lip-Bu Tan. However, the reports highlighted that the Intel CEO had a different leadership style than Pat Gelsinger, who often did not take tough calls or make hard decisions. On the other hand, Tan would be ready to make changes, which would be what the company might need, according to a report by ET Now News. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant To Lay Off up to 14,000 Employees Globally To Save Billions, Limit Hiring in Early 2025.

Under the leadership of Lip-Bu Tan, Intel may thrive as it refocuses on its core business, chip-making. The company has been in the market for years and is known for its Intel Core processors and GPUs. Intel may need to attract more customers and increase production capacity. The report mentioned that as part of these changes, Lip-Bu Tan may announce layoffs by cutting jobs from non-essential departments.

