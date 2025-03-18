Ingolstadt, March 18: Germany's automobile industry has been struggling amid intense competition from China and the high cost of production. Companies, including Audi and Volkswagen, have been slow to transition to electric vehicles. Audi reportedly plans to announce a massive layoff round this year, affecting thousands of employees. On the other hand, Volkswagen has already laid off several people and continues on its path to reduce costs by cutting some more jobs.

Some premium car makers have already entered the EV segment by launching new models, such as BMW. However, companies like Audi and Volkswagen have struggled the most due to competition from Tesla, BYD Auto, and other companies. Audi has already laid off 9,500 employees in production since 2019 to save billions of euros to help with the EV shift. The layoffs were also aimed at helping the company boost its profit margin from 9% to 11%. Citigroup Layoffs: US-Based Banking Giant To Cut 30% of Tech Workforce To Reduce Third-Party IT Staff Dependence After USD 22.9 Million Fraud.

Audi Layoffs 2025: Reason and How Many Will Be Affected?

According to reports, the latest round of Audi layoffs will affect 7,500 employees in Germany. The company's management and labour representatives agreed to the planned job cuts. The layoffs will help Audi save around 1 billion euros (around US 1.1 billion) per year in the medium term. The German-based automobile giant will cut the jobs by 2029.

Audi's operating margin declined by 4.5% in the first nine months of last year due to weak sales in the key market. The layoffs at Audi will affect 14% of its workforce but will not affect the factory workers. Layoffs: US Postal Service Plans Massive Job Cuts in Coordination With Elon Musk’s DOGE, To Lay Off 10,000 Workers.

Volkswagen Layoffs 2025: Reason and How Many Will Be Affected?

Another automobile giant, Volkswagen, announced large-scale layoffs as part of its cost-cutting programme to affect 35,000 employees. The Volkswagen layoffs have impacted 48,000 employees so far. Porsche is another premium carmaker that is aiming to cut 3,900 jobs amid the challenges. Cariad Automotive Company will also lay off around 1,600 employees for the same reasons, according to a report by ET Now.

