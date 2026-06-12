iPhone 18 Pro Expected To Launch in September 2026: Expected Features, Colour Options, Camera Specs and Price Revealed

As Apple gears up for its traditional fall launch event, expected in September 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are at the centre of an escalating wave of leaks and industry speculation. While Cupertino remains tight-lipped, reports from multiple sources suggest a series of notable upgrades focusing on camera technology, performance, and refreshed aesthetics.

Anticipated Launch and Design Refinements

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are widely anticipated to be unveiled at an Apple event in mid-September 2026, with industry analysts pointing to Tuesday, September 8, 2026, or Tuesday, September 15, 2026, as strong possibilities for the announcement. Following the event, market availability and pre-orders are expected to commence on a Friday, potentially September 18 or September 25, 2026.

In a potential shift in strategy, rumours suggest Apple might adopt a split launch, introducing the premium iPhone 18 Pro models and a rumoured foldable iPhone (dubbed 'iPhone Ultra' or 'iPhone Fold') in Fall 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and 18e could arrive later in Spring 2027. iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specs, India Prices and Launch Details.

Design-wise, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to largely retain the familiar premium aesthetic of its predecessor, featuring flat edges and a titanium frame. A notable design change rumoured is a significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, which could shrink by 25% to 35%, offering more usable screen real estate. Furthermore, the back glass is expected to be more colour-aligned with the aluminium frame, moving away from a two-tone appearance.

Revolutionary Camera System and Performance Boost

Mark Gurman has reportedly indicated that the iPhone 18 Pro will boast "some of the biggest camera hardware upgrades in the lineup's history." The most significant rumoured camera enhancement is the introduction of a mechanical variable aperture for the main camera. This feature, replacing the current fixed f/1.78 lens, would allow users greater control over depth of field and light intake, similar to DSLR cameras. The telephoto camera is also expected to receive a wider aperture, enhancing low-light performance for 4x and 8x zoom capabilities. iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Enhanced AI Integration.

Powering these advancements and overall performance will likely be Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. This chip is anticipated to be Apple's first built on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm process, promising substantial gains in both performance and power efficiency – reportedly 15% faster and 30% more efficient than the preceding A19 chips. Additionally, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature an Apple-designed C2 modem, replacing Qualcomm units, which could improve efficiency and enable advanced 5G satellite connectivity for seamless communication even in remote areas.

Battery Life and Vibrant Colour Options

Battery life is also projected to see improvements, thanks to a combination of a physically larger battery, the A20 Pro chip's efficiency, and the C2 modem. Leaks from tipster Digital Chat Station suggest regional variations in battery capacity, with the China model of the iPhone 18 Pro reportedly featuring around 4,056mAh, and the US eSIM-only variant offering approximately 4,288mAh. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a battery in the 5,000-5,200 mAh range.

For those keen on aesthetics, a new flagship colour, Dark Cherry, is widely rumoured to replace the iPhone 17 Pro's Cosmic Orange. Described as a deep wine-like red with subtle hints of burgundy, coffee, and deep purple, this hue is expected to be a standout. Other anticipated colour options include Light Blue, Dark Gray (or Black), and Silver.

Pricing Expectations

While official pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series is yet to be announced, US launch prices are generally expected to remain stable. The iPhone 18 Pro could start around $1,099, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max at approximately $1,199. However, one unverified rumour suggests the iPhone 18 Pro Max might see a $100 price increase, starting at $1,299. In India, previous generation iPhone 17 Pro models debuted at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively. While reports suggest Apple may aim for a similar price bracket, a minor increase for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in India cannot be entirely ruled out.

It is important to note that all specific details regarding the iPhone 18 Pro series are based on leaks, rumours, and analyst predictions, and should be treated as unconfirmed until Apple's official announcement. The upcoming iOS 27 is expected to be the operating system, bringing new AI features that may eventually require subscription fees.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).