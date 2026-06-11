iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrades, Expected Price and Enhanced AI Integration

Apple is reportedly preparing for the launch of its iPhone 18 Pro Max, with industry analysts projecting a mid-September 2026 debut. Following a shift in the company's product strategy, the Pro models are expected to be the exclusive iPhone releases this autumn, while the standard iPhone 18 is rumoured to be scheduled for a spring 2027 unveiling.

The device is anticipated to feature the A20 Pro chipset, which would mark Apple's first processor developed using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. Reports suggest this transition will offer a 15% increase in speed and a 30% improvement in power efficiency compared to its predecessor. In the Indian market, the base 256GB model is projected to be priced at approximately INR 1,49,900. iPhone 18 Pro Specifications, Features and Price in India; Know All Latest Leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Display design and camera system enhancements

Design changes for the iPhone 18 Pro Max include a significant reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island, which is expected to shrink by roughly 35%. This design adjustment may be facilitated by the integration of Face ID sensors directly beneath the display panel. The device is also expected to retain its titanium frame while introducing a new Dark Cherry colour option alongside the standard palette.

The camera system will likely maintain its triple-48MP configuration, incorporating a wide, ultrawide, and periscope telephoto lens. A notable hardware addition is the rumoured introduction of a variable aperture for the main sensor, designed to improve light intake under various shooting environments. The front-facing camera is expected to be upgraded to a 24MP unit.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery upgrades and AI software integration

To support its improved hardware, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to house a battery with a capacity between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. This represents a marginal increase over the 5,088mAh cell found in the current iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device will ship with iOS 27, which features a revamped version of Siri, utilising deeper on-device artificial intelligence for more responsive and accurate user interaction.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).