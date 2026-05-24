iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India, Expected Specifications and Features

Apple is preparing for a significant transition in its leadership and product lineup as it gears up for the expected launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max this September. With the company set to undergo a major shift as John Ternus prepares to take over as Chief Executive Officer from Tim Cook on 1 September 2026, the upcoming flagship smartphones are anticipated to be the first major hardware releases under the new corporate structure.

While the vanilla iPhone 18 model is reportedly delayed until 2027, the focus remains firmly on the high-end Pro series. Reports suggest these models will introduce a series of evolutionary design refinements alongside substantial internal upgrades. These updates are expected to prioritise performance and power efficiency, marking a notable advancement in the flagship's capabilities without deviating from the design language established in previous generations. iPhone 18 Pro Max India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India

Pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro series remains speculative at this stage, though industry expectations suggest Apple will aim to keep costs aligned with the previous year's launch figures. Given that the iPhone 17 Pro Max debuted in India at 1,49,900 INR and the iPhone 17 Pro at 1,34,900 INR, consumers should anticipate a similar premium price bracket. Final local pricing will be confirmed during the official September event, where the company may also unveil a long-rumoured foldable device.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features

At the core of the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be the new A20 Pro chip, which is expected to be Apple’s first processor built using TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. This leap in manufacturing technology is projected to deliver up to 15 per cent better performance and 30 per cent improved power efficiency. Complementing this is the integration of Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging, which is expected to allow for 16GB of RAM to sit closer to the processor, facilitating faster data speeds.

The camera system is also set for meaningful updates. The main 48MP sensor is reportedly being tested with a variable aperture, providing users with greater control over depth and exposure. Additionally, Apple is said to be evaluating a three-layer stacked image sensor developed by Samsung to enhance dynamic range and responsiveness. The telephoto lens is also expected to feature a larger aperture to improve low-light performance. Powering these features is a robust battery, ranging between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, the largest ever seen in an iPhone. Other expected features include the new in-house C2 modem with potential support for satellite-based internet and an upgrade to iOS 27 with advanced AI capabilities.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to retain its recognisable aesthetic while introducing subtle refinements to its exterior. Rumours indicate a transition to a more unified, single-tone finish, potentially departing from the two-tone look seen on recent models. A significant visual update may involve a new colour palette, with a "Dark Cherry" shade tipped to be the signature option for the year. The device is also expected to be marginally thicker at 8.8mm, a change primarily attributed to the inclusion of a larger battery. iPhone 18 Pro To Be Launched Soon; Check Expected India Price, Camera, Battery and Other Details.

On the front, Apple is reportedly working to reduce the width of the Dynamic Island by up to 35 per cent, which would increase the available screen real estate while retaining the 6.9-inch display size for the Pro Max. The transition to advanced LTPO+ display panels is also expected, which should improve overall colour accuracy and energy efficiency, helping the device manage power consumption more effectively during daily use.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2026 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).