Karachi, July 1: Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, embarked on an unexpected journey to Islamabad, Pakistan, after concluding his recent visit to Kathmandu, Nepal. The unannounced visit of the Chinese tech billionaire has caused a stir among industry insiders and the public alike. The surprising news of Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan was unveiled by Azfar Ahsan, the former Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Investment, as well as the Founder of Nutshell Group, on his Twitter handle.

According to the reports, Ma was accompanied by a team consisting of seven individuals. Among them were five Chinese nationals, one American citizen, and one Danish citizen. The purpose and specific intricacies of his visit remained undisclosed initially, shrouding his presence in an aura of mystery. Notably, even the China Embassy appeared to be unaware of the nature and purpose of Jack Ma's engagements in Pakistan. Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Arrives in Kathmandu, Likely To Meet Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Jack Ma went to Kathmandu on Tuesday afternoon, with his accommodation confirmed at the renowned Dwarika Hotel. Throughout his stay, he explored various notable locations in Kathmandu, including the vibrant Thamel area, the historic Bhaktapur Durbar Square, and the bustling Kalimati vegetable market. He later took a chartered aircraft from Hong Kong Business Aviation on Thursday to arrive in Pakistan. Jack Ma Stays Abroad As China Seeks Trust of Private Businesses.

It is noteworthy that Ma, who has kept a low profile since criticising China's financial regulators in 2020, was last seen at a school in Hangzhou, China, after the long absence of three years. He was the most high-profile Chinese billionaire to have disappeared amid a crackdown on tech entrepreneurs. The South China Morning Post reported that Ma returned to China in March after more than a year overseas.

