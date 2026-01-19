New Delhi, January 19: Following the multi-billion-dollar merger between Reliance Industries' Viacom18 and Disney Star, reports indicate that the newly unified streaming entity, JioHotstar, may implement a significant subscription price hike in the coming months. Industry analysts and internal sources suggest that the platform is looking to consolidate its premium content offerings - including high-profile sporting events like the IPL and ICC tournaments - under a revised tariff structure.

If implemented, this would mark the first major price adjustment since the two media giants officially integrated their operations, potentially ending the era of aggressive low-cost pricing that characterised the Indian streaming market over the last three years. ‘The 50’: Karan Patel Confirmed As FIRST Contestant on Jio Hotstar’s New Reality Show, to Premiere on February 1, 2026 (View Post).

JioHotstar Subscription Prices Likely To Rise From January 28

Jio Hotstar subscription prices to go up starting from January 28th. The top tier premium yearly subscription will increase from ₹1499 to ₹2199 (+700 rs). pic.twitter.com/6ONoxjDfBF — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 19, 2026

JioHotstar Premium Annual Subscription Expected To Cost INR 2,199

JIOHOTSTAR SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HIKE: - The Premium annual subscription will cost 2,199 from 28th January. - A new 79rs mobile monthly plan introduced. pic.twitter.com/ugXbgUYJdV — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2026

Shift Towards Premium Tier Pricing

According to recent industry leaks, the proposed price hike is part of a broader strategy to improve Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). While JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar previously operated with overlapping content and varying price points, the merged entity is reportedly planning a tiered system that could see "Premium" and "Family" plans increase by 15 per cent to 25 per cent. If reports are to be believed, the Premium annual subscription will cost INR 2,199 from January 28, whereas a new INR mobile-only monthly plan is likely to be introduced.

The reports suggest that the base "Mobile-only" plans may see a marginal increase, while the 4K Ultra-HD plans, which offer ad-free viewing and multiple device logins, are expected to bear the brunt of the hike. This move comes as the platform aims to offset the massive acquisition costs of global sporting rights and high-budget original series.

Consolidation of Content Libraries

The potential price increase is linked to the sheer volume of content now hosted under a single umbrella. Subscribers are expected to see the following changes in the new subscription cycle:

Unified Sports Hub: Exclusive access to IPL, Indian domestic cricket, Premier League, and Wimbledon on a single platform.

Hollywood & Local Originals: A combination of HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery content (via JioCinema) alongside Disney’s extensive library and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Removal of Overlapping Plans: Existing separate subscriptions for JioCinema and Hotstar are expected to be phased out in favour of a single "JioHotstar" login.

Market Context and Competition

The reported hike reflects a global trend where streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have increased prices to achieve profitability. In India, the JioHotstar entity now controls approximately 40% of the total streaming market share, giving it significant leverage to adjust pricing without fear of a mass exodus of users.

However, experts note that the platform must balance revenue goals with the price sensitivity of the Indian consumer. Competitive pressure from Sony-Zee and regional players like SunNXT remains a factor, particularly in the non-metropolitan markets. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6’: Contestants List to Premiere Date and Time – All You Need To Know About Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show on JioHotstar!

Impact on Existing Subscribers

For current users, the transition is expected to be gradual. Reports suggest that customers with long-term annual plans will likely be allowed to continue at their existing rates until their next renewal date. The company has not yet released an official statement regarding the specific date for the rollout of new tariffs. However, many expect an announcement to coincide with the lead-up to the IPL 2026 season, a period that typically sees the highest volume of new subscriptions and renewals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Mufaddal Vohra), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).