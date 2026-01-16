The highly anticipated reality show The 50, which will be hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, will have a grand premiere on February 1, 2026. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor shared pictures of himself with the official invitation to the show. He captioned the post, "Ek sher ko dusre sher ka bulava aaya hai … Excitement bhi hai… aur sawaal bhi."Apart from Patel, ArchanaGautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu and Divya Aggarwal have also been reportedly confirmed for the show. ‘The 50’: Yuzvendra Chahal Denies Joining Reality Show, Says Reports About Reunion With Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma False.

Karan Patel Confirms Joining Farah Khan’s ‘The 50’ – View Post

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