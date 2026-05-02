Link Publishers Showcases AI Link Building at BrightonSEO 2026

New Delhi [India], May 1: Link Publishers participated as an official exhibitor at BrightonSEO UK 2026. The event was held on April 30 and May 1 at The Brighton Centre in Brighton, United Kingdom. The company is an AI-powered link building and guest posting marketplace, co-founded by Het Balar and Harshal Shah. At the event, Link Publishers hosted a dedicated booth and engaged directly with SEO professionals and agency leaders across the world. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has attended BrightonSEO and its constitutional presence reflects a deliberate and long-standing commitment to the global SEO community. The Brighton appearance is one part of a broader conference strategy that Link Publishers has planned across major SEO events in 2026.

For over 15 years, BrightonSEO has been one of the leading conferences for search marketing, and has earned itself a place among the most popular and most attended search marketing conferences in the world. SEO professionals, agency owners, and content strategists show up because they leave with things they can actually use. The sessions are sharp and the conversations in the hallways often run deeper than the ones on stage.

For a company operating at the crossroads of AI and link building services, BrightonSEO represents the most relevant and high-value stage available in the global SEO calendar, and Link Publishers has returned to it year after year with that understanding firmly in place.

Link Publishers was founded in 2020 by Het Balar and Harshal Shah. Today it stands as one of the most established AI guest posting platforms in the market. The platform works with over 6,000 advertisers, giving them access to a network of 114,500-plus verified publisher websites across 55-plus niche categories. That scale is backed by execution. The platform has delivered more than 71,550 backlinks to date, consistently maintaining a turnaround time of 30 to 32 hours. Central to its offering is ReleVink AI, a proprietary tool that improves link recommendations and sharpens campaign efficiency. Beyond that, the platform covers the full spectrum of what agencies need, from guest posting services and digital PR to niche edits, content writing, and SEO reseller services. Link Publishers is a Semrush Certified Partner and holds a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, a reflection of the trust it has built with its advertiser base over the years.

At BrightonSEO UK 2026, Het Balar engaged with the SEO community on topics that matter most right now. One key area was the evolution of SEO in the AI era. He spoke about how brands can stay visible in AI-driven search results. He also addressed the shift happening in link building and digital PR. The industry is moving away from quantity and toward authority and relevance. That shift is central to how linkpublishers.com operates. Discussions also covered practical strategies for combining content marketing and digital PR. The importance of brand signals and entity building came up as well. He further explored white-label and API opportunities in link building. These tools are helping agencies scale with more efficiency and control. BrightonSEO was the right setting for these conversations.

"BrightonSEO brings together the most engaged SEO community in the world. Being here for the fourth consecutive year is not something we take lightly. It reflects where Link Publishers stands today and where we intend to go. AI-driven link building is what agencies need right now. It is what we deliver every day at scale."

Harshal Shah, Co-Founder, Link Publishers

Link Publishers has committed to a strong international conference calendar in 2026. BrightonSEO UK is a key milestone in that roadmap. The two co-founders will attend five events across four countries in under 90 days. The events span Europe and North America. Each one has been chosen with purpose. The goal is to place Link Publishers in front of the agencies and decision-makers shaping the SEO industry's next chapter.

"Our presence at these conferences reflects the relationships we want to build. We want to connect with agencies, publishers, and SEO professionals who value a platform that delivers. The SEO industry is changing fast. The platforms that show up and engage are the ones that earn trust. Link Publishers is here to be one of those platforms."

Het Balar, Co-Founder, Link Publishers

Up Next: Where to Find Us

SEOSummit.ai 2026 Istanbul, Turkey | May 28 to June 1, 2026 Attending as guest | Meet Co-Founder Het Balar at the event

SMX Advanced Boston, Massachusetts, USA | June 3 to 5, 2026 Attending as guest | Meet Co-Founder Harshal Shah at the event

Croatia SEO Summit Sibenik, Croatia | June 11 to 12, 2026 Attending as guest | Meet Co-Founder Het Balar at the event

GiGA Expo 2026 Sofia, Bulgaria | June 17 to 18, 2026 Attending as guest | Meet Co-Founder Het Balar at the event

For the full events schedule, visit linkpublishers.com/events.

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