Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘Success Isn’t a Given’ in Memo As Meta Cuts 8,000 Jobs in Biggest Layoff Since 2022

Meta has cut roughly 8,000 employees - about 10 per cent of its global workforce - in what marks the company's largest round of layoffs since the 2022-2023 "Year of Efficiency" campaign that eliminated around 21,000 positions. The restructuring, which began with notifications sent at 4 am Singapore time on Wednesday, signals a decisive pivot as CEO Mark Zuckerberg doubles down on artificial intelligence as the company's defining priority.

How the Layoffs Unfolded

Affected employees began receiving termination emails in the early hours of Wednesday, with Singapore staff among the first to be notified. Just before the emails went out, remaining staff were encouraged to work from home. On Monday, Meta had already moved around 7,000 workers into newly formed teams focused on AI products and agents, setting the stage for the wider restructuring announcement. Meta Layoffs 2026 Severance Package: Here’s What Laid-Off Employees Will Receive.

What Zuckerberg Said

In a formal email to staff, Zuckerberg struck a mix of solemnity and optimism. Acknowledging the human cost of the cuts, he wrote that it is always hard to say goodbye to people who have contributed to the company's mission, adding that he feels the weight of that responsibility. He also admitted Meta had fallen short in communicating with employees ahead of the layoffs.

On the company's direction, Zuckerberg was unambiguous. He described AI as the most consequential technology of our lifetimes and positioned Meta as one of the few companies capable of defining the next generation of tech. He also said he does not expect additional company-wide layoffs this year. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company Sends Layoff Mails at 4 AM After Ordering Work From Home for Employees; 8,000 Staff Affected.

The AI Spending Reality

While Meta has framed the cuts as a way to offset the costs of its AI ambitions, the numbers tell a more complex story. Analysts at Evercore estimate the layoffs will generate around USD 3 billion in savings - a figure that looks modest against Meta's projected expenditure of up to USD 145 billion this year alone, with hundreds of billions more anticipated in AI infrastructure spending before the end of the decade.

The bottom line: Meta is not cutting costs so much as it is reallocating them, shedding headcount in legacy functions while placing an enormous and very public bet on AI as its next growth engine.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2026 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).