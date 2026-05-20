Meta Layoffs 2026 Severance Package: Here’s What Laid-Off Employees Will Receive

Thousands of employees at Meta woke up to job uncertainty on Wednesday, May 20, after the social media giant initiated another major round of layoffs affecting nearly 8,000 workers globally. The company said the cuts are part of a broader restructuring strategy focused on improving efficiency, lowering costs and accelerating investments in artificial intelligence.

According to reports by Business Insider and Bloomberg, employees across multiple regions received layoff notifications in staggered phases beginning at 4 am local time. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Led Company Sends Layoff Mails at 4 AM After Ordering Work From Home for Employees; 8,000 Staff Affected.

Meta Layoff Notifications Sent in Multiple Waves

Employees in Singapore were reportedly among the first to receive notices, followed by workers in Europe and the United States based on local time zones.

The latest workforce reduction is expected to impact Meta’s engineering and product teams the most, with reports suggesting that additional job cuts could follow later this year. Meta owns several major platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp. Meta Layoffs 2026: Internal Memo Details May 20 Restructuring and Job Cuts.

Meta Severance Package Explained

According to Business Insider, US-based employees affected by the layoffs will receive a severance package that includes:

16 weeks of base salary

An additional two weeks of pay for every year of continuous employment

18 months of healthcare coverage for employees and their families

Employees outside the United States are also expected to receive compensation packages, although benefits may differ depending on local labour laws and company policies in each country. The severance package is among the more substantial benefits being offered in the latest wave of technology-sector layoffs.

Meta Plans ‘Flatter Organisational Structure’

In an internal memo cited by reports, Meta HR chief Janelle Gale said the company is also reducing managerial positions to simplify organisational structures and improve execution speed.

“We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” Gale reportedly wrote in the memo. The restructuring aligns with Meta’s broader strategy of streamlining teams while increasing focus on AI-led product development and automation.

Tech Industry Continues AI-Led Restructuring

Meta’s latest layoffs come amid wider restructuring across the global technology sector as companies prioritise artificial intelligence investments and cost optimisation. Several major firms, including Intuit, Amazon and Pinterest, have also announced job cuts in recent months.

Industry reports indicate that more than 110,000 layoffs have already been recorded across the technology sector in 2026 as companies adapt to shifting business priorities and AI-driven operational changes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 11:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).