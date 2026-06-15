Layoff Wave: Over 56,000 Tech Professionals in India Actively Seeking New Jobs as Talent Surplus Hits Strained Market

The Indian technology job market is witnessing a significant influx of talent as the number of professionals from major global tech firms actively seeking employment has increased more than fourfold within the past month. This surge follows a persistent wave of global workforce reductions that have affected numerous multinational technology corporations since the beginning of the year.

Layoffs, Rising Numbers in a Strained Market

Data from a study conducted by the specialist staffing firm Xpheno indicates that over 56,000 Indian professionals from 20 major technology companies are now actively searching for new roles. This figure marks a sharp increase from approximately 12,000 individuals reported in the same category just one month ago. AI-Driven Layoffs Surge in 2026; US Companies Report Spending Over INR 6.4 Lakh Per Employee Monthly on AI Infrastructure.

While a portion of this increase is directly attributed to individuals recently affected by corporate layoffs, a significant number of professionals have opted to proactively explore alternative career opportunities. This heightened level of activity is placing additional pressure on the domestic job market, which was already facing constraints in accommodating the volume of available talent.

Layoffs Shifting Perspectives on Tech Careers

The trend reflects broader global shifts in the technology sector, where professionals are increasingly reconsidering their long-term career paths. As companies restructure and move toward new priorities such as artificial intelligence, many employees who previously held stable positions are reassessing their roles and the stability of their chosen fields. Meta Layoffs 2026: 8,000 Jobs Cut as Zuckerberg Shifts Focus to AI, Middle Managers and Software Developers Face Largest Reductions.

The sudden availability of experienced talent presents both challenges and potential opportunities for the Indian tech ecosystem. While the influx of highly skilled workers may offer businesses a broader candidate pool, the current market environment remains competitive as professionals navigate the instability caused by ongoing industry-wide restructuring and budget realignments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).