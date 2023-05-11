New Delhi, May 11: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebration of the 25th year of National Technology Day, which will be held from May 11-14. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh also attended the programme.

During the event, the Indian Prime Minister laid a foundation stone of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli. He dedicated multiple projects to the nation. Platform Fraud in India: 57% of All Fraud Incidents in the Country Are Now ‘Platform’ Frauds, Says Report.

The new projects are related to scientific and technological advancement and cost more than Rs 5,800 crore. This includes Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.

On National Technology Day, we salute the dedication and tenacity of our scientists and those passionate about technology. https://t.co/WHP1hwBxNB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 11, 2023

Every year, the National Technology Day is celebrated with a new theme. This year's theme is 'School to Startups- Igniting Young Minds to Innovate'. Google Bard AI Chatbot Access Opened to Over 180 Countries, Including India.

The National Technology Day was started by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999. It was inducted to honour Indian scientists and engineers who pushed India's scientific and technological advancement, which led to successful Pokhran tests in May 1998. Since then, National Technology Day has been observed every May 11.

