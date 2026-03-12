In a unique blend of politics and cinema, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently used iconic Bollywood characters to describe India’s top political leaders. Speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year 2026 awards, Fadnavis engaged in a lighthearted rapid-fire session with superstar Aamir Khan, assigning famous movie personas to himself and his colleagues. ‘Ek Din’: Is Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s Film Like Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’? Aamir Khan Clarifies.

The exchange saw the BJP leader drawing parallels between leadership styles and the protagonists of Aamir Khan’s most successful films, including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, and Dangal.

Dy CM Eknath Shinde Chooses PM Modi as the Unifier Bhuvan

When asked which political figure best represents Bhuvan, the resilient villager who united a team against all odds in the 2001 hit Lagaan, Fadnavis immediately named Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Narendra Modi is like Bhuvan because he has unified the entire country," Fadnavis stated, highlighting PM Modi's ability to bring diverse groups together for a common national cause. As for Raj from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Fadnavis chose Girish Mahajan, the current Minister of Water Resources of Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde, a Blend of DJ and Nikumbh

CM Devendra Fadnavis had multiple comparisons for Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. He likened Shinde to DJ (Daljit Singh) from the rebellious and high-energy Rang De Basanti, as well as the compassionate teacher Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par. Fadnavis noted that Shinde possesses both the raw, grounded energy of DJ and the nurturing, helpful nature of Nikumbh. Interestingly, when the character of Mahavir Singh Phogat from Dangal was mentioned, Fadnavis again pointed toward Shinde, suggesting a shared trait of disciplined determination.

As for the tapori character of Munna from Rangeela, Fadnavis refused to take a name. The CM did not name anyone for Akash from Dil Chahta Hai as well, due to the mischievous traits of the character.

Devendra Fadnavis Reveals He Likes Rancho

The most talked-about moment of the evening occurred when the conversation turned to 3 Idiots. When Aamir Khan brought up the brilliant and unconventional problem-solver Rancho, Fadnavis was quick to claim the title for himself. "I am like Rancho," Fadnavis remarked with a smile, indicating his preference for finding innovative solutions and navigating complex political landscapes with a strategic mindset.

Devendra Fadnavis and Aamir Khan at LMOTY 2026: Watch Video:

Had a wonderful interaction with Aamir Khan, exchanging views on Maharashtra Government’s vision, future initiatives, climate change, cinema, politics, democracy and the transformative role of AI in shaping the path ahead.#Maharashtra #MaharashtrianOfTheYear #LMOTY2026 pic.twitter.com/Q0no6rdfu7 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 11, 2026

Beyond the Cinema

While the character comparisons provided entertainment for the audience, the interaction also touched upon serious social issues. Devendra Fadnavis and Aamir Khan discussed the challenges of social media addiction, the importance of mental health among the youth, and the environmental concerns regarding Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in Maharashtra. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 1’ Fame Smita Gondkar Returns Safely to India From Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis, Thanks Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

The event showcased a rare moment of candidness from the Maharashtra Chief Minister, using the relatability of cinema to define the roles and personalities within the state's current administration.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).