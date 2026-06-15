OnePlus N6 Expected Price, Specifications and Features; Confirmed To Launch in India on June 30

OnePlus is gearing up to introduce a new smartphone series to the Indian market, officially confirming the launch of the OnePlus N6 on June 30, 2026, at 12 PM IST. This strategic move marks OnePlus's deeper foray into the budget-friendly segment, positioning the N-series below its existing Nord lineup to appeal to Gen Z and 'neo' generation consumers.

OnePlus N6 India Launch and Availability

The highly anticipated OnePlus N6 will make its debut in India at the end of this month. Following the launch event, the smartphone is confirmed to be available for purchase through Amazon.in, the official OnePlus India online store, and select offline retail outlets across the country. Vivo X Fold6 Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC; Check Specifications Here.

OnePlus N6 Design and Aesthetics

Official teasers released by OnePlus and Amazon India provide a clear glimpse into the N6's design philosophy. The device is set to feature a modern, boxy build with flat side frames. It will include a localized rear camera protrusion, distinguishing it from phones with full-width camera bars. The volume rockers and power button are positioned on the right spine. Notably, OnePlus's signature Alert Slider appears to be absent from this model, a detail that aligns with its budget-conscious positioning.

For colour enthusiasts, the OnePlus N6 is expected to launch in at least two appealing options: a vibrant Mint Green and a classic Dark Charcoal or Black finish.

OnePlus N6 Specifications and Performance (Expected)

While OnePlus has yet to disclose the full specifications officially, industry leaks and reports suggest the OnePlus N6 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Turbo 6X, which recently launched in China. If these speculations hold true, the N6 is expected to pack a punch for its segment.

Key expected specifications include:

Display: 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a punch-hole cutout and a 144Hz refresh rate

6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display (1080 x 2400 pixels) with a punch-hole cutout and a 144Hz refresh rate Processor: An Octa Core Processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset

An Octa Core Processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Super chipset RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage, with options for higher variants, and support for virtual RAM. Expandable storage via a memory card is not expected.

8GB RAM paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage, with options for higher variants, and support for virtual RAM. Expandable storage via a memory card is not expected. Cameras: A dual-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front camera is anticipated.

A dual-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front camera is anticipated. Battery: A substantial 7000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, aligning with OnePlus's focus on "Never Off" performance.

A substantial 7000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging, aligning with OnePlus's focus on "Never Off" performance. Operating System: Android v16, likely with OxygenOS 16 on top.

Android v16, likely with OxygenOS 16 on top. Other Features: Expected to include 5G connectivity, Dual SIM support, VoLTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, IP64 dust and splash resistance, USB Type-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus N6 Price in India (Expected)

The OnePlus N6 is strategically aimed at the ₹18,000 to ₹25,000 price segment in India, intending to capture a significant share of the value-for-money smartphone market. Unofficial sources hint at an expected price point of around ₹19,999 for the device. Honor X80 Pro Max Scheduled To Launch on June 22; Check Specifications and Features.

This aggressive pricing, combined with a focus on long battery life and consistent everyday performance, underscores OnePlus's commitment to making its experience more accessible to a broader audience in India's competitive landscape.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).