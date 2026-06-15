Vivo X Fold6 Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC; Check Specifications Here

Vivo is gearing up to shake up the foldable smartphone market with its upcoming X Fold6, revealing a suite of impressive camera and display technologies that position it as a formidable contender. The company has officially detailed the imaging prowess and visual fidelity of its next-generation foldable, expected to debut in China later this month.

Last week, Vivo confirmed that the X Fold6 would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset, a processor co-developed over two years and specifically optimized for foldable devices, promising significant enhancements in AI performance and power efficiency. Honor X80 Pro Max Scheduled To Launch on June 22; Check Specifications and Features.

Unprecedented Camera System for a Foldable

The Vivo X Fold6 is being touted as a "foldable mini-DSLR" by Vivo's President of Product, Huang Tao. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has also shared insights into the device's development. At its heart lies a formidable 200MP primary rear camera, a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. This sensor is a Samsung HPB unit, boasting a large 1/1.4-inch size, f/1.68 aperture, and CIPA 4.5-level image stabilization for crisp, steady shots.

Breaking new ground, the X Fold6 will be the first foldable to feature a ZEISS APO-certified periscope telephoto camera. This lens utilizes a Sony LYT-602 sensor and also benefits from CIPA 4.5-level image stabilization, meeting ZEISS APO chromatic aberration control standards for superior long-range image quality.

Further enhancing its imaging capabilities, the X Fold6 will support the vivo ZEISS Teleconverter G2, enabling an equivalent focal length of up to 200mm. This feature is designed to capture distant subjects with remarkable clarity, making it ideal for events like concerts or sporting matches. The entire camera system is powered by Vivo's self-developed V3+ imaging chip, which promises advanced video recording and stable shots.

Other notable camera features include:

Multiple golden portrait focal lengths (23mm to 100mm)

Full-focal-length zoom flash for professional night-time portraits

Blueprint Natural Colour and Blueprint Palette

Various film styles and an AI Agent camera assistant, along with AI Creative Camera capabilities

Cutting-Edge Display Technology

For its immersive viewing experience, the Vivo X Fold6 will incorporate an 8.02-inch inner display utilizing Samsung's latest M14 luminous material. This 2K resolution panel boasts an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring incredibly fluid visuals. Both the inner and outer displays are capable of reaching an astonishing peak brightness of 5,000 nits, while also offering a comfortable 1-nit ultra-low brightness mode for night-time viewing. The displays also carry TÜV Rheinland Global Eye Protection 3.0 certification, emphasizing user comfort. Furthermore, the new display technology promises up to 44 percent reduced power consumption.

Performance and Software Enhancements

Powering these advanced features is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition chipset. This customized SoC brings significant performance improvements, including a 111% jump in peak NPU performance and a 56% reduction in AI power consumption, enhancing multitasking and AI-driven features. The X Fold6 will run on OriginOS 6 Fold, an optimized operating system with an upgraded Atomic Workbench feature, designed to facilitate seamless multi-application usage on the large foldable screen. Oppo Find X10 Pro Leaks: Check Expected Specifications Features of Upcoming OPPO Flagship Smartphone.

In terms of design, Vivo has teased a new 'Blue Hole' color option, along with more rounded corners and a refined metal frame, aiming for improved in-hand comfort. While Vivo has yet to announce an official launch date, its debut in China is expected later this month. As for the Indian market, pricing and availability details are yet to be announced. The device is also rumored to pack a substantial 6,900mAh battery.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).