OnePlus N6 Launch in India Confirmed on June 30; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

OnePlus is poised to make a significant splash in the Indian smartphone market with the imminent launch of its first N-series device, the OnePlus N6. The company officially confirmed that the OnePlus N6 will be unveiled in India on June 30, 2026, at 12 PM IST, solidifying its entry into the entry-level smartphone segment.

The announcement, made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by OnePlus India, positions the N-series as a strategic move to offer the 'core OnePlus experience' to a broader audience in India, emphasizing a "New, Neo, Never Off" philosophy that hints at strong battery life and consistent performance. The smartphone will be accessible to consumers through Amazon India, the official OnePlus India online store, and various offline retail partners. OnePlus N6 Expected Price, Specifications and Features; Confirmed To Launch in India on June 30.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The OnePlus N6 is designed to fill a new, more accessible tier in the brand's portfolio. OnePlus has confirmed that the N-series will be priced between ₹18,000 and ₹25,000 in India, positioning it below the existing Nord series, which typically retails in the ₹25,000–₹50,000 range. This pricing strategy indicates a direct challenge to popular budget and mid-range offerings from competitors like Redmi, Realme, and Poco. While official pricing for specific variants remains under wraps, some reports suggest an expected starting price of under ₹20,000.

Design Aesthetics and Expected Specifications

OnePlus has already teased the design of the N6, which sports a clean and modern aesthetic, reminiscent of the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 6. Key design elements include a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera module in the top-left corner, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. The device features a flat frame and a flat display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, along with relatively thick bezels. The OnePlus N6 is confirmed to be available in attractive Black and Green (specifically described as 'greenish grey' and black) colour options.

While official specifications are yet to be fully disclosed, several leaks and reports provide a glimpse into what consumers can expect from the OnePlus N6.

Expected Key Specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate

6.78-inch 1.5K OLED panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset Battery: Massive 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support

Massive 8,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support Rear Camera: Dual camera setup, likely featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor

Dual camera setup, likely featuring a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor Front Camera: 16MP selfie camera

16MP selfie camera Operating System: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16

OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Durability: IP64 dust and water resistance Vivo X Fold6 Smartphone To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition SoC; Check Specifications Here.

The launch of the OnePlus N6 signals a strategic expansion for OnePlus, aiming to capture a larger share of India's booming budget smartphone market by offering compelling features at an aggressive price point.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 07:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).