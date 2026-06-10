Oppo K15 Spotted on TENAA Listing; Check Expected Specifications

Oppo is preparing to expand its smartphone portfolio in China with the upcoming launch of a new handset. A device identified by the model number PYD110 has appeared on the TENAA certification platform, providing a detailed look at its hardware specifications ahead of the official reveal.

While the company has yet to confirm the commercial name, industry observers expect this model to debut as the Oppo K15. This addition would follow the successful release of the Oppo K15 Pro and Oppo K15 Pro+ models, which arrived on the market in April. Redmi Turbo 5 Battery, 1.5K Display, Dimensity 8500 Ultra Officially Confirmed Ahead of June 16 India Debut.

Oppo K15 Specifications and Features

The TENAA documentation reveals that the smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display. The screen provides a resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels. Security features include an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner alongside facial recognition technology. The handset is compact, measuring 158.3 x 75.13 x 8.27mm, and carries a total weight of 205 grams.

The device is listed with a rated battery capacity of 7,755mAh, which suggests a typical capacity of approximately 8,000mAh for marketing purposes. While specifics regarding fast-charging technology remain undisclosed, the internal hardware is anchored by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.5GHz. Users will likely have a choice between 8GB or 12GB of RAM, combined with internal storage options of 256GB and 512GB. Redmi K100 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped To Replace ‘Pro Max’ Branding; Check Expected Price and Specifications Here.

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual rear camera system featuring two 50-megapixel sensors. The front-facing camera, intended for selfies and video calls, is also rated at 50-megapixels. Connectivity and utility features include an infrared blaster, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port. Visual data from the database indicates the design lacks a dedicated cooling fan, distinguishing it from the Pro series variants. Oppo K15 price could be around INR 20,000 to INR 30,000.

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