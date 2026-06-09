Redmi Turbo 5 Battery, 1.5K Display, Dimensity 8500 Ultra Officially Confirmed Ahead of June 16 India Debut

New Delhi, June 9: Redmi is set to electrify the Indian smartphone market with the official debut of its Redmi Turbo 5 on June 16, 2026. Ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has been steadily unveiling critical specifications, positioning the device as a formidable contender in the performance-centric upper mid-range segment. Official promotional materials and an Amazon microsite have confirmed several key features, building considerable excitement among tech enthusiasts.

Powerhouse Performance and Enduring Battery

At the heart of the Redmi Turbo 5 will be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, promising robust performance that has already achieved an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 2.3 million points. This powerful processor is complemented by up to 24GB of RAM, which includes 12GB of physical LPDDR5X Ultra RAM along with an additional 12GB of virtual RAM expansion, ensuring seamless multitasking and demanding gaming experiences. For storage, the smartphone will utilize the UFS 4.1 standard, guaranteeing rapid app loading and data transfers.

One of the most significant highlights is the Redmi Turbo 5's substantial 7,540mAh battery for the Indian variant, slightly differing from the 7,560mAh unit in its Chinese counterpart. This large battery is paired with an ultra-fast 100W HyperCharge wired fast-charging system, capable of replenishing the device's power in a remarkably short time. Redmi K100 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped To Replace ‘Pro Max’ Branding; Check Expected Price and Specifications Here.

Immersive Visuals and Advanced Optics

The visual experience on the Redmi Turbo 5 is set to be top-tier, featuring an Adaptive 120Hz Fluid Display with a sharp 1.5K resolution. While the peak brightness for the Indian model is yet to be fully confirmed, the Chinese version boasts up to 3,500 nits, suggesting a vibrant and crisp viewing experience. This display aims to provide a balance between smooth refresh rates and power efficiency.

For photography, the Redmi Turbo 5 will sport a versatile dual-camera setup on the rear, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor equipped with both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for steady shots. It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a capable 20MP front-facing camera. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Now Available in India: Best Offers and Where To Buy Online.

Price, Design, Durability and Availability

In terms of design, the Redmi Turbo 5 features a flat-edge mid-frame and a minimalist rear panel, with camera lenses accented by distinctive red rings, aligning with a motorsport-themed marketing campaign. The device is expected to incorporate a 3D ice-loop cooling system with a 5300 mm² VC cooling plate for sustained performance. Durability is also a focus, with expected IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. Other anticipated features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, an X-axis linear vibration motor, and an IR blaster.

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be available in classic Black, White, and Green colour options. While the exact India pricing across variants will be disclosed at the launch event, Xiaomi India has confirmed that the phone will be priced under Rs 50,000. Post-launch, the Redmi Turbo 5 will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, and select offline retail stores.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).