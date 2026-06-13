Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Here's Leaked Specifications and Features

The global variant of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, providing the first concrete details regarding the internal hardware of the upcoming international model. Following the Chinese launch of the series last month, this new listing confirms that the global edition will deviate from its counterpart by utilising a different chipset, marking a notable strategic adjustment for the manufacturer’s international market expansion.

The benchmark data identifies the global Reno 16 Pro under the model number CPH2863. While the Chinese version of the device is equipped with the Dimensity 9500s processor, the global model appears to feature a MediaTek MT6899 chip. Metadata from the listing suggests this processor is the Dimensity 8500, though analysts have noted the possibility that it may be the Dimensity 8550 given the existing regional variations in Oppo’s hardware strategies. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Leaks: 35% Larger Battery and New Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip Expected.

Global Oppo Reno 16 Pro Benchmark Results

The Geekbench listing highlights that the global Reno 16 Pro is paired with 12GB of RAM and operates on the Android 16 software platform. In the platform’s standard performance evaluations, the device achieved a single-core score of 1,575 points and a multi-core score of 5,889 points. These figures suggest a performance profile aimed at the competitive mid-range to premium segment, aligning with the expected market positioning of the Reno series.

Beyond these processing capabilities, earlier certification data from TÜV, filed in March 2026, has confirmed that the global Reno 16 Pro will support 80W fast charging. While comprehensive details regarding the display and camera hardware for the global version remain undisclosed, the device is expected to share several design elements with the Chinese model. Smartphones To Become Significantly More Expensive in 2026, Warns Nothing CEO Carl Pei.

OPPO Expanding the Reno 16 Series Globally

The global launch strategy for the Reno 16 series appears broader than previously anticipated. Alongside the standard Reno 16, which recent reports indicate will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, Oppo is also expected to introduce a third handset designated as the Reno 16F. Industry rumours suggest that the Reno 16F will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, further diversifying the series to cover multiple price points in the international market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).