Smartphones To Become Significantly More Expensive in 2026, Warns Nothing CEO Carl Pei

In a significant development for the global smartphone market, Carl Pei, CEO and co-founder of London-based tech firm Nothing, cautioned consumers on Friday, June 12, 2026, that phone prices are set to continue their climb, advising that "the best time was yesterday. The next best time is now."

Pei's warning, delivered in a post on X and an accompanying article, highlights a fundamental "structural shift" in the industry, where memory has become the single most expensive component in a smartphone, often surpassing the cost of the processor and the display, and capable of accounting for over 50 percent of the total hardware bill. Smartphone Price Hike 2026: Know Why Prices of Mobiles Keep Increasing This Year.

The AI Boom's Impact on Memory Costs

The primary driver behind this sharp increase is the insatiable demand for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) and high-end DRAM by AI data centres. Tech giants like OpenAI and Google are reportedly securing silicon wafer capacity years in advance, leading to a global shortage of memory chips used in smartphones and other electronics. This scenario forces smartphone manufacturers to compete directly with highly profitable AI infrastructure for limited supply, consequently pushing up prices.

Pei illustrated this with Nothing's own experience, revealing that memory costs for the Nothing Phone (4a) doubled between the device's design phase and its launch, and then doubled again thereafter—a quadrupling in a matter of months. He stated that memory modules that cost less than $20 a year ago could exceed $100 by the end of 2026 for top-tier models.

Tough Choices for Smartphone Brands

This unprecedented surge leaves smartphone brands with a stark choice: either raise their device prices, potentially by 30 percent or more in some cases, or compromise on specifications. Pei emphasized that the long-standing "more specs for less money" model, which many value-oriented brands were built upon, is no longer sustainable in 2026.

Since February 2026, new phones have reportedly launched up to $100 more expensive than their predecessors globally. For the Indian market, phones priced above ₹30,000 have already witnessed price jumps of ₹7,000 or more.

Implications for the Indian Market and Consumers

The Indian smartphone market has already felt the tremors of this shift. According to market tracker TechArc, the smartphone price index in India increased every month in 2026 through May, with no indication of a reversal. Entry-level and base-level smartphones, which are crucial volume drivers in India, appear to be the hardest hit. Experts predict that the entry and mid-tier smartphone segments could shrink by 20 percent or more as a result.

However, the premium segment (above ₹30,000) emerged as the fastest-growing in 2025, accounting for 22 percent of overall shipments, the highest share ever recorded. This was driven by devices like Apple's iPhone 16, which accounted for 4 percent of total smartphone shipments in India during the year. Overall, India's smartphone market saw a modest 1% decline in shipments in 2025 (154.2 million units), but a significant shift towards premium devices.

For consumers contemplating a smartphone upgrade, Pei's advice is clear: delaying a purchase could prove more costly as discounts during traditional sale seasons may not be as generous due to the rising base prices.

Nothing's Product Portfolio in Context

Nothing itself has seen its product lineup evolve. The Nothing Phone (2a), launched in India on March 5, 2024, starts at ₹23,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The company also introduced the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition on May 29, 2024, priced at ₹27,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Smartphone Prices Set To Rise Sharply Over Next Multi-Year Period Due to Soaring Memory Chip Costs, Warns Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun.

Looking ahead, the Nothing Phone (3), which the company's CEO confirmed as its "first true flagship," was unveiled on July 1, 2025, with a US price of $799. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and is expected to command a premium price in India. The impact of the surging memory costs is expected to reflect across Nothing's entire portfolio, as Pei indicated that new Nothing phones, particularly those featuring UFS 3.1 memory, would "inevitably" cost more than previous generations.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 09:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).