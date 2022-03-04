Realme India will officially launch the C35 smartphone in the country on March 7, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date. Realme has also set up a dedicated microsite, revealing several key specifications of the handset. Realme GT Neo 3 Full Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Realme C35 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme C35 was launched in Thailand and the Indian model is said to be identical to the Thailand variant. Realme C35 will sport a 6.6-inch fullscreen ultra-high-resolution display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It might be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photography, Realme C35 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a macro lens and a portrait lens. Upfront, there could be an 8MP sensor. It is likely to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme C35 is priced at THB 5,799 (approximately Rs 13,350). So we expect the Indian model to be priced somewhere around it.

