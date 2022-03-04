Realme, the Chinese phone maker, teased the GT Neo 3 smartphone at the MWC 2022 event. According to previous reports, the device was also spotted on the TENAA website with several key specifications. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the GT Neo 3 will be launched by the second half of this year. Ahead of its launch, full specifications have been leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

According to Brar, Realme GT Neo 3 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For optics, Realme GT Neo 3 might get a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging technology. It is likely to run on Android 12 based Realme UI 3.0 skin out of the box. Moreover, the tipster also revealed that Realme GT Neo 3 will debut next month.

