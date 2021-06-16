New Delhi: Samsung will launch Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablets in India on June 18 and the devices will go on sale from June 23. According to a teaser, Galaxy Tab S7 FE brings fan-favourite features from the popular Galaxy Tab S7, which has been hugely successful in India. Ideal for work and study with its big 12.4 inch screen, Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a vibrant display to ensure immersive viewing experience. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE & Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Unveiled Globally.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the powerful S Pen in the box, which is handy for students while taking notes and studying and for creative minds to design or draw. The S Pen gives users the flexibility and the freedom to power through their tasks and projects. The powerful 10900mAh battery ensures uninterrupted usage without frequent charging.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite delivers more power, more battery, more fun and caters to the entertainment need of millennials consumers. With an 8.7-inch screen, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and plenty of storage, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is great for watching movies, shows, and playing games on the go. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card to store your favourite content, music and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).