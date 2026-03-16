Mumbai, March 16: Industry reports as of today, March 16, indicate that Samsung is accelerating the development of its next-generation flagship wearable, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. Expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 9 and new foldable smartphones later this year, the Ultra 2 is rumoured to be Samsung's most ambitious smartwatch to date, headlined by a transition to 5G connectivity and advanced satellite communication.

Features of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

The defining feature of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its move toward total smartphone independence. According to leaks from GalaxyClub, the watch will likely be the first in the Galaxy lineup to feature a built-in 5G modem. While the current Galaxy Watch Ultra is restricted to 4G/LTE, the 5G upgrade aims to offer significantly faster data speeds for on-device navigation and media streaming. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications Leaked.

Beyond cellular networks, the Ultra 2 is expected to incorporate NB-NTN (Non-Terrestrial Network) technology. This would provide the device with direct satellite connectivity, allowing adventure-focused users to send emergency texts or share location data in remote regions where traditional towers are unavailable

Hardware of Ultra Watch 2: Snapdragon Wear Elite and 3nm Architecture

Samsung is reportedly pivoting its hardware strategy for the Ultra 2. While the standard Galaxy Watch 9 is expected to stick with the Exynos W1000, the Ultra 2 is rumoured to switch to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite. This chipset, built on a highly efficient 3nm process, features a five-core CPU and a powerful NPU designed to handle "Galaxy AI" tasks locally on the wrist. This transition is expected to improve performance and power management, potentially extending the device's battery life despite the higher energy demands of a 5G connection.

Design and Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

While the internal components are seeing an overhaul, the external design is anticipated to follow the rugged "squircle" aesthetic of its predecessor.

Display: 1.50-inch Super AMOLED with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

1.50-inch Super AMOLED with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Storage: Doubled to 64GB to accommodate offline maps and large app libraries.

Doubled to 64GB to accommodate offline maps and large app libraries. Durability: Grade 4 Titanium casing with 10ATM and IP68 ratings for deep diving and extreme environments.

Grade 4 Titanium casing with 10ATM and IP68 ratings for deep diving and extreme environments. Software: Expected to launch with Wear OS 6 and One UI 8 Watch, featuring deep integration with Google Gemini. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Release Date Confirmed; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2's Launch Date and Pricing

Historically, Samsung unveils its premium wearables during its summer "Unpacked" event. Analysts currently project an official announcement in July 2026, with retail availability starting in late July or early August. Given the significant hardware upgrades - specifically the 5G modem and satellite hardware - industry insiders suggest a price increase over the 2024 model. Estimates place the launch price for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at approximately USD 700 to USD 750 (approximately INR 58,000 to INR 62,000).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (GalaxyClub), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).