Samsung One UI 9 Beta Programme Launched for Galaxy S26

Samsung Electronics has officially launched its One UI 9 beta programme, introducing a suite of creative and security enhancements for users of the Galaxy S26 series. The new software, which is based on the Android 17 operating system, aims to deliver a more intuitive mobile experience through advanced customisation and improved accessibility features.

The beta phase is currently rolling out to users in select global markets, including the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Germany, South Korea, and Poland. Galaxy S26 series owners can register their interest and access the testing version directly through the Samsung Members application. Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: 20 More Galaxy Devices Confirmed for Eligibility, Global Rollout To Start From May 11.

Key Enhancements in Samsung One UI 9 Beta

One UI 9 brings a series of refined tools designed to streamline user interaction. The updated Quick Panel offers greater layout control, allowing users to adjust media player, sound, and brightness settings independently. Furthermore, accessibility has been prioritised with a new Text Spotlight feature, which enlarges selected text in a floating window to improve readability.

Creative flexibility is also expanded in the Samsung Notes application, which now includes decorative tapes and diverse pen line styles. Additionally, the Contacts app provides integrated access to Creative Studio, enabling users to design personalised profile cards without needing to toggle between different software applications.

Samsung One UI 9 Security and Future AI Integration

Security remains a focal point of this release, with Samsung introducing enhanced protection against high-risk applications. The system now proactively detects suspicious software, blocks execution or installation, and provides recommendations for removal to safeguard device integrity. One UI 8.5 Global Rollout: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Receives Major Multitasking Upgrades, Enhanced AI Tools and Battery Optimisations.

While the mobile beta is currently the primary focus, reports suggest that a One UI 9 Watch beta programme may also be imminent. Future updates are expected to leverage Galaxy AI for predictive health analytics, potentially offering smarter insights into user behaviour and physiological trends. These features will likely be fully realised in upcoming flagship devices and future smartwatch releases.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).