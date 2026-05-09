Samsung One UI 8.5 Update: 20 More Galaxy Devices Confirmed for Eligibility, Global Rollout To Start From May 11

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Samsung has significantly expanded the list of devices eligible for its latest software iteration, One UI 8.5, adding 20 more Galaxy smartphones and tablets to the official roadmap. The announcement, made via Samsung Germany, follows the initial rollout in South Korea earlier this week. While the first wave focused on 2025 and 2026 flagships, the new list brings the update to older premium models and a wide range of mid-range Galaxy A series handsets.

The global expansion of the firmware is scheduled to begin on 11 May. Users in major markets, including the UK, Europe, India, and North America, can expect to see the update notification shortly after the flagship deployment is finalised. Samsung One UI 9 Leak: New Media Player with Dynamic Colour Sync Spotted; Galaxy S26 to Get Android 17 Based Update.

Expanded Samsung One UI 8.5 Device Eligibility List

The latest confirmation brings several previous-generation flagships into the fold. Owners of the Galaxy S23 series, including the Ultra, and the 2023 foldables (Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5) are now confirmed to receive the update. The Galaxy Tab S9 series also features on the list, ensuring that Samsung’s high-end tablets from two years ago remain current with the latest software features.

In a move to support its mid-range users, Samsung has included a vast array of Galaxy A series devices. This includes older models such as the Galaxy A34 and A54, as well as the more recent Galaxy A36, A55, and A56. The inclusion of the Galaxy A15 and A16 highlights Samsung’s commitment to providing software longevity across its entry-level and mid-market segments.

Global One UI 8.5 Rollout Schedule and Regions

The software rollout officially commenced in South Korea on 6 May. According to Samsung, the global phase will trigger on 11 May, covering regions such as Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Latin America, and Western Europe. Although the company has not provided a specific day-by-day timetable for the newly added devices, they are expected to follow closely after the S25 and S24 series.

Industry analysts suggest that the staggered rollout is intended to ensure server stability and allow for minor bug fixes before the software reaches tens of millions of mid-range units. Owners of high-end devices like the Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 remain at the front of the queue for the initial global release.

How to Install the New Samsung Update

Once the global rollout begins on 11 May, users can manually check for the software by navigating to Settings, selecting Software Update, and tapping Download and Install. Due to the significant changes introduced in One UI 8.5, the file size is expected to be substantial, and users are advised to use a Wi-Fi connection. Samsung Set To Release Stable One UI 8.5 for Galaxy S25 Series; New Update To Enable Quick Share Support for Apple Devices.

Samsung’s latest software is built upon the groundwork laid by its recent AI-focused updates, aiming to refine user interface fluidity and enhance cross-device connectivity within the Galaxy ecosystem. With nearly 40 devices now officially confirmed for the update, this represents one of Samsung's most ambitious mid-cycle software deployments to date.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).