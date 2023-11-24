Mumbai, November 24: A cosmic ray of immense power, named after a Japanese deity, hits the Earth from a mysterious source in a barren region of the cosmos, a new research said. The origin and cause of this ultra-high-energy particle, which came from a direction where almost nothing is known to exist, remains unknown. Experts believe that only the most powerful celestial events can produce such particles. Solar Eclipse 2023 Photo From Space: NASA Shares Stunning Glimpse of the Annular Solar Eclipse Clicked From International Space Station.

As per Live Science, a team of scientists from OMU reported a discovery of a very powerful cosmic ray in a paper that will appear in Science on November 24. They named “Amaterasu”, a rare particle after the Shinto goddess of the sun, who is said to have created Japan. The origin of the UHE ray is a mystery to the scientists. They said it came from a direction where there is nothing in the Universe, no galaxies, no nebulas, no cosmic objects. Maybe the cosmic ray came from somewhere else and changed direction because of the magnetic fields around a star or something big. But the scientists said this is less likely for UHE cosmic rays because they are more powerful and harder to bend than weaker ones. Historic! Earth Receives First Laser-Beamed Message From 16 Million Kilometres Away in Space in Longest Demonstration of Optical Communications.

Previously, a cosmic ray with enormous energy hit the Earth in 2021. It was detected by a vast network of telescopes in Utah called the Telescope Array project. This cosmic ray had 244 EeV of energy, which is rare and powerful. The last time a cosmic ray with such high energy was observed was in 1991 when the “Oh My God” (OMG) particle was recorded. The OMG particle had 320 EeV of energy and was almost as fast as light.

