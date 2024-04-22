Earth Day is an annual initiative that demonstrates support for environmental protection. Not to be confused with Earth Hour, which is also organised around the same days, Earth Day 2024 will be celebrated on April 22. This annual commemoration has been a common occurrence ever since the first Earth Day celebration was organised in 1970. To celebrate this day, people raise awareness about various key initiatives and steps that can be taken to ensure that our earth is safeguarded and continues to be habitable for our future generations. To celebrate, people often share Happy Earth Day 2024 wishes and messages, Earth Day 2024 greetings, Earth Day quotes and sayings, Happy Earth Day images and wallpapers, Happy Earth Day 2024 WhatsApp stickers, and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Earth Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance and All You Need To Know About the Day That Aims To Promote Environmental Awareness.

Earth Day celebrations were initiated at the 1969 UNESCO Conference held in San Francisco. Proposed by peace activist John McConnell, Earth Day was supposed to honour the Earth and the concept of peace. The first Earth Day was actually supposed to be observed on March 21, 1970, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. However, a year later, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the idea of holding a nationwide environmental teach-in on April 22, 1970. The observance has since been adapted and celebrated across 183 countries, with more than 1 billion participants raising awareness about the cause.

As we prepare to celebrate Earth Day 2024

Happy Earth Day Wishes

Happy World Earth Day Greetings

Happy Earth Day Images

Happy World Earth Day Wallpapers

Happy Earth Day Messages

Every year, the celebration of Earth Day revolves around a dedicated theme that helps people have more systemic and useful conversations that can bring about actual change. The theme of Earth Day 2024 is Planet vs. Plastic and aims to raise awareness about the need to say no to plastic. This Earth Day 2024, let’s vow to take care of our environment and nurture it.

