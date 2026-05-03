Russia Developing World’s 1st Anti-Aging Vaccine, Vladimir Putin Invests RUB 2 Trillion in Gene Therapy Targeting RAGE

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly directed the development of a national health project focused on longevity and anti-aging technologies, supported by a budget exceeding 2 trillion RUB (approximately 21.6 billion USD). The initiative aims to address the country's demographic challenges by developing what officials describe as the world's first gene therapy designed to slow biological aging.

The project highlights a significant investment in biotechnology at a time when Russia faces a lower average life expectancy compared to other major economies. Currently, the average age of death for men in Russia is 67, roughly a decade younger than in the United States. Government officials have suggested that these breakthroughs could eventually extend human lifespans significantly, with some proponents suggesting a future where living to 150 becomes a possibility. Chinese Start-Up Says Anti-Aging Pill Could Extend Human Life to 150.

RAGE Receptor Gene Therapy Research

As per NY Post report, Deputy Minister of Science Denis Sekirinsky reproedly confirmed that researchers are focusing on gene therapy targeting the Receptor for Advanced Glycation Endproducts, known as RAGE. This cellular trigger is widely linked by the scientific community to biological aging and inflammation. By blocking this receptor, scientists hope to slow the progression of cellular decay and age-related diseases.

While the Russian government has framed this as an anti-aging vaccine, similar research is already underway globally. In the United States, this field is typically categorised as cellular reprogramming or longevity research. The Russian approach specifically aims to create a clinical drug based on gene therapy to inhibit the RAGE receptor, moving beyond existing lab experiments and animal models.

Production Timeline and Funding for National Health

The Russian government plans to begin the production of the new anti-aging drug between 2028 and 2030. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova stated that technologies once considered part of an incredible future are now becoming a reality. The project is part of a broader 2 trillion RUB allocation intended to modernise the Russian healthcare system and foster domestic medical innovation.

Reports suggest that the drive for this research has been influenced by Mikhail Kovalchuk, head of the Kurchatov Institute, who has advocated for studying the human genome to enhance longevity. This shift toward high-tech biological solutions comes as the Kremlin seeks ways to stabilise the national population and improve the health of its citizens.

Lifestyle and Immortality Discussions

The focus on longevity has also been a topic of high-level diplomatic conversation. During a meeting in late 2024, President Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were reportedly heard discussing the potential for biotechnology to allow human organs to be transplanted continuously, potentially leading to significantly younger biological profiles. South Asia Women Are Aging Faster Than Peers in Europe, US.

Despite the high-tech focus on gene therapy, the Russian leadership is known to follow traditional health regimens. These include strict low-sugar diets, daily exercise such as judo and ice hockey, and more controversial traditional treatments. As the 2028 production target approaches, the international scientific community continues to monitor whether Russia's gene therapy research will yield viable results for the general population.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NY Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).