A Chinese start-up has claimed that they have developed a pill that could extend human life to 150 years. According to the New York Times (NYT), Lonvi Biosciences said such lifespans could soon be possible. The Shenzhen-based company is developing anti-aging pills using a compound from grape seed extract, targeting so-called “zombie cells” to extend life. Lonvi’s chief technology officer, Lyu Qinghua, said living to 150 is “definitely realistic” within a few years, though he remains skeptical about completely defeating death. Hair Loss Cure Found? Taiwan Scientists Create Rub-On Serum That Regrows Hair in 20 Days.

Could Humans Live to 150? Chinese Firm Says So

ALERT: Chinese Scientists develop drug that could extend human lifespan to 150 years — New York Times pic.twitter.com/1wNSOPqs1b — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NYT), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

