SpaceX To Acquire AI Coding Startup Cursor in USD 60 Billion Deal

SpaceX has announced that it will acquire Anysphere, the company behind the AI coding assistant Cursor, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $60 billion. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, marks one of the largest acquisitions in the artificial intelligence sector and significantly expands SpaceX's presence in enterprise AI software. The acquisition comes shortly after SpaceX's public listing and is expected to bolster the company's artificial intelligence capabilities. Cursor has emerged as one of the fastest-growing AI coding platforms, offering tools that help software developers generate, edit and review code using generative AI.

Reuters reported that Cursor has reached approximately $2.6 billion in annualized business-to-business revenue, reflecting its rapid adoption among enterprise customers. SpaceX IPO Debut: Know Steps To Buy SPCX Stock As Elon Musk's Aerospace Giant Hits Nasdaq at USD 1.77 Trillion Valuation.

Cursor to Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Under the agreement, Anysphere will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX. Shareholders of the AI startup will receive SpaceX stock as part of the transaction, with the merger expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

The acquisition follows an agreement announced earlier this year that gave SpaceX the option to either acquire Cursor for $60 billion or continue a strategic partnership focused on AI development. The companies have already collaborated on advanced coding and knowledge-work AI technologies.

Focus on Enterprise AI and Developer Tools

Industry observers view the acquisition as a strategic move to strengthen SpaceX's AI software portfolio. The addition of Cursor is expected to enhance the company's capabilities in AI-assisted software development while providing the startup with greater computing resources for training and deploying advanced AI models.

Reuters also noted that the transaction could influence SpaceX's existing cloud computing agreements with other AI providers, although the company has not announced any immediate changes to those partnerships.

Background

Founded in 2022, Anysphere quickly established Cursor as one of the leading AI-powered coding assistants used by developers and businesses. The platform competes in the rapidly expanding market for AI software development tools, where technology companies are investing heavily to improve productivity through generative AI.

The acquisition underscores the growing importance of AI coding platforms as major technology companies seek to strengthen their positions in enterprise artificial intelligence and developer-focused software.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).