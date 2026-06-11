Visa and OpenAI Partner for Autonomous AI-Powered Shopping

Visa has announced a major strategic collaboration with OpenAI to integrate its global payment network into the latter's artificial intelligence platforms. Unveiled at the Visa Payments Forum in San Francisco, the partnership aims to establish a secure and reliable infrastructure for "agentic commerce," a new paradigm where AI assistants independently perform research, product selection, and financial transactions on behalf of users.

By embedding Visa’s payment capabilities directly into OpenAI experiences, the collaboration enables developers and merchants to accept transactions initiated by AI agents. The system is designed to facilitate end-to-end shopping journeys, allowing AI to handle tasks such as price comparison and checkout without requiring human intervention for every step. ChatGPT Revamped Version: OpenAI Set to Transform Flagship AI Chatbot into 'Super App'.

Security remains a primary focus of the integration. Transactions will be processed using tokenised Visa credentials, supported by real-time authorisation and fraud monitoring systems. To maintain consumer oversight, the framework operates within strict user-defined guardrails, including pre-set spending limits, specific merchant category restrictions, and mandatory approval thresholds.

Beyond consumer-facing retail, the partnership is set to explore advanced enterprise applications. Visa and OpenAI are investigating how to leverage OpenAI's coding agent, Codex, to automate complex business workflows. Potential use cases include procurement, automated invoicing, and reconciliation processes, providing a streamlined path for businesses to integrate AI-driven payment execution into their daily operations. OpenAI IPO: ChatGPT Maker Files Confidential SEC Paperwork for Potential Public Listing, Says Timing of Stock Market Debut Yet To Be Decided.

This initiative is a cornerstone of Visa’s broader "Intelligent Commerce" programme, which seeks to provide the trust and connectivity necessary for autonomous agents to navigate modern digital marketplaces. As AI systems continue to evolve from simple information interfaces into active economic participants, the collaboration aims to ensure that these automated transactions remain trusted, transparent, and fully controlled by the end user.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).