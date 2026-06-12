Vivo X Fold 6 Set To Launch This Month With Custom MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip; Know Other Expected Specifications and Features

Vivo has commenced the official reveal of its upcoming flagship foldable, the Vivo X Fold 6, which is scheduled to debut in China later this month. The manufacturer has focused heavily on integrating advanced artificial intelligence into its latest hardware, positioning the device as a high-performance tool for productivity and seamless multitasking.

The design of the new foldable retains the popular book-style form factor, featuring a sleek and refined aesthetic that has already been glimpsed in public sightings. Alongside these visual updates, the device introduces significant architectural upgrades, including a bespoke chipset designed specifically to handle complex AI workloads and demanding large-screen applications more efficiently than previous generations. Vivo Y500 4G Launch Imminent, Specifications Revealed on Google Play Console; Check Details Here.

Vivo X Fold 6 Specifications and Features

The Vivo X Fold 6 is set to feature a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 9500 "Super Edition" processor, a significant hardware shift for the series. The device will be equipped with a large 6,900mAh dual-cell battery, a substantial increase over its predecessor. The display setup includes an 8.02-inch 2K inner foldable display with Ultra Thin Glass, complemented by a 6.51-inch outer screen. Its camera system consists of a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the phone features dual 20-megapixel front cameras—one for each screen—and includes a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security. The device will debut with OriginOS 6 Fold, which brings the new "Atomic Workbench" feature, allowing for enhanced multitasking and simultaneous application usage. Vivo Y05e Spotted on Multiple Certification Website, Launch Expected Sooner; Check Expected Specifications.

Vivo X Fold 6 Price in India

While the Vivo X Fold 6 is currently confirmed for a launch in the Chinese market, official pricing for India has not yet been announced. Based on market trends for premium foldables and previous generation pricing, industry analysts estimate the device may fall within the 1,50,000 INR to 1,60,000 INR range if it reaches the Indian market. Official confirmation regarding global availability and local pricing is expected following the initial debut in China.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).