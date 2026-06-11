Vivo Y05e Spotted on Multiple Certification Website, Launch Expected Sooner; Check Expected Specifications

Vivo appears to be preparing another addition to its Y-series smartphone lineup, with a new device dubbed the Vivo Y05e making multiple appearances on certification platforms globally. The handset, identified by model number V2606, has been spotted on Thailand’s NBTC database, the US FCC, Malaysia’s SIRIM, Indonesia’s SDPPI, and UAE’s TDRA, strongly indicating its official debut may not be far off across various Asian markets, and potentially India.

Vivo Y05e: What We Know So Far

The Vivo Y05e has been consistently listed across certification websites with the model number V2606. These listings confirm that the device will be a 4G smartphone, supporting GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks. While comprehensive hardware specifications are yet to be officially disclosed, several leaks and certifications have shed light on key aspects of the device. OnePlus 15 Adds AirDrop Interoperability via Quick Share.

According to FCC listings, the Vivo Y05e is expected to pack a 5,050mAh rated battery, which might be advertised with a typical capacity of 5,200mAh. The certification also indicated that the device was tested running OriginOS version PD2577BF_EX_A_16.0.3.20.W30, confirming it will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Android 16 was released on June 10, 2025, and OriginOS 6 was officially unveiled on October 10, 2025. Furthermore, a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant has been highlighted, though other configurations could be introduced at launch.

Positioned Below the Vivo Y05

The Vivo Y05e is anticipated to be an even more affordable offering, slotting in below the Vivo Y05. The Vivo Y05 was officially launched in markets like Malaysia and Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2026. It is currently available in India at a price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

The Vivo Y05 features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Unisoc T7225 processor and houses a large 6,500mAh typical capacity battery with 15W charging support. For optics, the Y05 includes an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6. Given the Y05e's expected positioning, it is likely to come with more modest specifications across these departments to achieve a lower price point.

Expected India Launch and Pricing

While an official launch date for the Vivo Y05e remains under wraps, its multiple certification appearances strongly suggest an imminent release. Rumors indicate that the Vivo Y05e could launch in India with a price tag under ₹10,000, making it a competitive option in the entry-level segment.

What About 5G?

Both the Vivo Y05e and the existing Vivo Y05 are confirmed as 4G smartphones. There is currently no indication of 5G connectivity for either device. This focus on 4G suggests that Vivo is targeting budget-conscious consumers in markets where 5G infrastructure is still developing or not a primary concern for the entry-level segment. As such, the Y05e is not expected to be a 5G-enabled device upon launch. OnePlus Turbo 6X, OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro Launched in China; Check Price, Specifications and Expected India Launch Details.

Consumers can expect further official announcements regarding the Vivo Y05e's full specifications, pricing, and availability in the coming weeks as Vivo prepares for its official rollout.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).