Vivo Y500 4G Launch Imminent, Specifications Revealed on Google Play Console; Check Details Here

Vivo appears to be gearing up for the launch of a new 4G smartphone, the Vivo Y500 4G, as the device has recently surfaced on the Google Play Console. This listing offers a comprehensive glimpse into the smartphone's expected specifications and design, setting the stage for its potential debut in the near future. It's crucial to note that this 4G variant is distinct from the Vivo Y500 5G, which made its debut in China in September 2025.

The Google Play Console listing, dated June 10-11, 2026, details the Vivo Y500 4G with multiple model numbers, including V2570, V2584, V2627, V2634, and V2635, which are likely intended for different regional markets. This appearance on a prominent developer platform strongly suggests that the device's official unveiling is just around the corner. While an exact launch date for the Vivo Y500 4G has not been officially confirmed, the listing points towards an imminent release. Pova 8 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

Vivo Y500 4G Expected Specifications and Features

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Vivo Y500 4G is poised to run on the latest Android 16 operating system out of the box. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7300 SoC, identified by the codename Spreadtrum UM9360. This chipset features a configuration of two performance cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. Handling the graphical duties will be an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, operating at 950MHz.

The display of the Vivo Y500 4G is another highlight from the listing. It is expected to feature a sharp resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels, offering a pixel density of 440 ppi. Renders associated with the listing indicate a flat screen design with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout, likely housing the front-facing camera. The physical layout will include the power button and volume controls conveniently placed on the right side of the handset.

In terms of memory, the Vivo Y500 4G is confirmed to arrive with at least one variant boasting 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance for everyday usage.

Distinguishing from the Vivo Y500 5G

It's important to differentiate the upcoming Vivo Y500 4G from its 5G counterpart, the Vivo Y500 5G, which launched in China in September 2025. The 5G variant featured a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC and a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2392 pixels) AMOLED display. While the 5G model also packed a massive 8200mAh battery with 90W fast charging, these specific battery and camera details for the 4G variant are not yet confirmed through the Google Play Console listing. Vivo Y05e Spotted on Multiple Certification Website, Launch Expected Sooner; Check Expected Specifications.

Vivo Y500 4G Price and Launch Date

As of June 12, 2026, Vivo has yet to provide official confirmation regarding the launch date, pricing, or colour options for the Vivo Y500 4G. Similarly, its availability in India remains unannounced. Consumers are advised to await official announcements from Vivo for precise details on pricing, variants, and sale information.

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TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 10:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).