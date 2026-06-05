Vivo X Fold6 Gets 3C Certification With Massive 6,900mAh Battery; India Launch Likely in July 2026

vivo's upcoming flagship foldable, the X Fold6, is making waves ahead of its official unveiling, with recent 3C certification confirming a robust 6,900mAh typical battery capacity. This significant power upgrade positions the X Fold6 to offer extended endurance, a crucial factor for foldable smartphone users.

Chinese regulatory body 3C certification documents detail a dual-cell battery configuration for the vivo X Fold6, comprising cells rated at 2,807mAh and 3,863mAh. This combines for a rated capacity of 6,670mAh, translating to an impressive typical capacity of approximately 6,900mAh. This represents a substantial 900mAh increase over its predecessor, the vivo X Fold 5, which featured a 6,000mAh battery. Vivo V70 Lite Launched in Global Market; Here's Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo X Fold6 Expected Launch and Market Position

The vivo X Fold6 is anticipated to make its official debut in China by the end of June 2026, strategically following the '618 shopping festival' period. Industry observers expect an India launch to follow shortly thereafter, likely in July 2026, with a rumoured price tag of ₹1,59,999. For context, the vivo X Fold 5 launched in India at ₹1,49,999.

This large battery capacity also puts the X Fold6 in a strong competitive position against other leading foldables. It is set to surpass the OPPO Find N6's 6,000mAh battery and even outmatch the standard 6,850mAh battery of the Honor Magic V6, running neck-and-neck with the Honor Magic V6's premium 1TB variant, which offers 7,150mAh.

Vivo X Fold6 Rumoured Specifications and Features

While the battery capacity is now largely corroborated, other key specifications for the vivo X Fold6 remain in the rumour mill. The device is widely tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, marking a potential shift from the Snapdragon SoCs seen in previous X Fold generations. Previous X Fold models, such as the X Fold, X Fold+, and X Fold 5, utilized Snapdragon processors.

Display-wise, the foldable is expected to feature an expansive 8.02-inch 2K UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) inner folding display and a 6.51-inch cover screen. Photography enthusiasts can anticipate a formidable triple-camera setup on the rear, rumoured to include a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, dual 20MP front cameras are expected, integrated into both the inner and outer displays.

Other rumoured specifications include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, along with support for 100W fast wired charging (rumoured) and wireless charging. The device is also likely to run on Android v16. In terms of design, the X Fold6 is expected to retain vivo's signature large circular camera module on the rear, albeit with more rounded display corners.

With these rumoured enhancements and a confirmed significant battery upgrade, the vivo X Fold6 is shaping up to be a compelling contender in the rapidly evolving foldable smartphone market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).