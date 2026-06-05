Vivo V70 Lite Launched in Global Market; Here's Price, Specifications and Features

Global smartphone brand vivo has quietly rolled out its latest mid-range offering, the vivo V70 Lite, in the United Arab Emirates. The device, now officially available in the region, boasts a compelling combination of performance and rapid charging, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip and supported by 90W wired fast charging. The V70 Lite brings a familiar design language and specification sheet, building upon its predecessor with a key upgrade to a higher-clocked chipset.

Vivo V70 Lite Performance and Display Highlights

At its heart, the vivo V70 Lite is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, which features ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocked at 2.6 GHz. This represents a slight bump over the Dimensity 7360 SoC found in the V60 Lite. The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers internal storage options of 128GB or 256GB, utilizing UFS 3.1 technology for faster data access. Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Features; Check Everything Before June 16.

Visually, the V70 Lite features a vibrant display with an FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is designed to deliver excellent visibility, and an optical fingerprint scanner is integrated for secure unlocking.

Vivo V70 Lite Camera and Battery Prowess

For photography enthusiasts, the vivo V70 Lite offers a dual-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 50MP main sensor complemented by a 2MP bokeh lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 32MP front-facing camera.

One of the standout features is its robust 6,500mAh battery, paired with substantial 90W wired fast charging capabilities, promising extended usage and quick power-ups. The smartphone runs on OriginOS 6, based on the latest Android 16 operating system.

Vivo V70 Lite Price in India, Specifications

The vivo V70 Lite is currently available in the UAE in elegant Black and Gold colour options. Pricing starts at AED 1,099 (approximately $299 or €257) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB version is priced at AED 1,299 (around $354 or €304).

While the vivo V70 Lite has made its debut in the UAE, its official launch and pricing for the Indian market remain unconfirmed as of June 5, 2026. It's important to note that the broader vivo V70 series, including the V70 and V70 Elite models, was launched in India on February 19, 2026, featuring different chipsets such as the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dimensions Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Some reports have indicated an expected India launch for a 'V70 Lite' variant later in 2026 with differing specifications, such as a larger battery of around 8,000 mAh, but these details pertain to a separate model (V70 Lite 4G) and are not officially confirmed for the Dimensity 7400 Turbo-powered V70 Lite. Indian consumers interested in this specific V70 Lite model will need to await an official announcement from vivo India.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).